new cheltenham betting offers day 4

Top 18 New Cheltenham Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet

Updated

8 mins ago

on

new cheltenham free bets

After three days of exhilarating racing at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, you’re probably beginning to run out of free bets, but here’s 18 more you probably haven’t claimed yet.

Top 18 New Cheltenham Free Bets You Haven’t Claimed Yet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Deposit £20 Get £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Full T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org New customers only. Opt in required. Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and placed at odds of 1.5 or higher. Free bet must be used in-play. Free bet is non-withdrawable, expires after 7 days and is not returned with winnings.

Bet £10 Get £15 Cheltenham Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

How to Claim the Best New Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 4

To sign up and claim your Cheltenham free bets for Day 4 of the festival, just select the offer that appeals to you the most. Have a quick read of some of the other promotions available, and follow the instructions in the segments below.

Every bookmaker offers a similar path to its free Cheltenham betting offers, namely:

  1. Click the link to go to your selected bookmaker
  2. Sign up for a new account
  3. Deposit and/or place a qualifying bet
  4. Unlock your Cheltenham Day 4 betting offers

It’s really that simple. So, take a look below and prepare to wager on the Greatest Show on Turf using the house’s money.

Best New Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets You Haven’t Claimed Yet

Fitzdares Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

Sign up with Fitzdares in time for Day 4 of the Greatest Show on Turf and benefit from £30 in free horse racing bets for just a £30 stake.

On top of that, this site boasts excellent odds, offers 25% bonuses on multis, and offers money back if you back the favourite and it loses to an underdog.

How to claim the Fitzdares New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Fitzdares
  2. Register a new account at the site
  3. Make your first deposit and bet £30 at odds of EVS (+)
  4. £30 in free bets will be credited to your account as soon as the qualifying bet(s) settles

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Easily one of the largest bonuses on offer for Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival, new Betfred customers can claim up to £60 in bonuses just for signing up and staking £10 – just make sure to use your Debit Card when you sign up in order to claim the offer.

Punters casting wagers on Cheltenham at Betfred also benefit immeasurably from the site’s commitment to horse racing insurance promos. For instance, at Betfred, stakes are refunded if your horse does not run & you are guaranteed the best possible odds at the SP.

How to claim the Betfred New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Betfred
  2. Sign up for a new account at the site
  3. Make your first deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 (+)
  4. £50 in free bets credited to your account as soon as the qualifying bet settles
621 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

The Pools Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Looking to take advantage of the swathe of Cheltenham Friday Free Bets on offer at bookmakers today? Then look no further than this £20 free bet at The Pools that will enable you to back one or two horses at competitive odds.

Further to the free horse racing bet 2022, The Pools also offer a best odds guarantee on every runner at this year’s festival and there are a host of Acca bonuses available on site!

How to claim The Pools New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to The Pools
  2. Register a new betting account
  3. Deposit & bet £10 on any sports market
  4. Claim your £20 in free horse racing bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Virgin Bet Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Horse Racing Bets

Virgin Bet are offering a superb Day 4 Cheltenham betting offer. Just register a new betting account with the site, bet £10, and claim £20 in free Cheltenham bets.

On top of that, Virgin Bet is offering £20 in free bets when you back a 3/1 winner and you can head to the starting line safe in the knowledge that you’re getting the best possible odds on your runner thanks to the sportsbook’s Best Odds Guarantee.

How to claim the Virgin Bet New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Virgin Bet
  2. Register a new betting account at the site
  3. Make your first deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet
  4. Claim £20 in free Cheltenham 2022 bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Betiton Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get £15 In Free Bets

The Betiton sportsbook offers a £15 free bet for just a £15 stake. The betting site will also be running Cheltenham Day 4 extra places betting promotions throughout select races on Day 3 of the event.

So, head to the site via the link to see exactly what’s on offer and claim your free horse racing bet in time for Day 4 of the Greatest Show on Turf.

How to claim the Betiton New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Betiton
  2. Sign up for a new account
  3. Deposit and bet £15 to claim a £15 bonus
  4. Qualifying bets must be placed at odds of 1/1+
  5. Free bets expire after 14 days

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Marathon Bet Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £20 Get £20 In Free Bets

Register a new sports betting account at Marathon Bet to take advantage of the sportsbook’s Bet £20 Get £20 horse racing promo in time for the final day Friday action at Cheltenham.

How to claim the Marathon Bet New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Marathon Bet
  2. Register a new sports betting account at the site
  3. Deposit & wager £20 on any sports market at odds of 1/2+
  4. Claim a £20 free bet

Deposit £20 Get £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Sporting Index Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

By signing up for a new account at Sporting Index, customers can claim £20 in free Cheltenham bets for Day 4 of the prestigious festival.

On top of that, at Sporting Index, punters are guaranteed the best odds at the track thanks to the sportsbook’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion that’s running throughout the entirety of the Cheltenham Festival.

How to claim the Sporting Index New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Sporting Index
  2. Sign up for a new account
  3. Deposit & bet £10 on any sports market (1/1 or greater)
  4. Claim £20 in free bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Mr Play Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £15 In Free Bets

At Mr Play, horse racing fans can sign up, bet £10, and claim £15 in Cheltenham free betting offers in time for some of today’s flagship events, including the JCB Triumph Hurdle & the biggest race of the whole Festival, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase.

How to claim the Mr Play New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Mr Play
  2. Sign up for a new betting account
  3. Deposit & wager £10 on any line with odds of 1/1+
  4. Receive a £15 free bet
  5. Free bets expire after 14 days

Bet £10 Get £15 Cheltenham Free Bet

Mr Mega Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets

At Mr Mega, you can claim a £10 free bet for registering a new sports betting account and staking a £15 bet on any runner that is listed at odds of 1/1.

How to claim the Mr Mega New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to Mr Mega
  2. Register a new betting account at the site
  3. Deposit and bet £15 at minimum odds of 1/1
  4. Claim a £10 free bet

Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

SBK Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Deposit £10 To Claim A 50% Welcome Bonus

A relative newcomer to the sports betting world, the SBK sports betting App is offering a huge 50% welcome bonus that will equate to a £50 stash of free Cheltenham bets so long as you sign up and deposit £10 into your account.

You don’t even have to wager a qualifying bet – just register and claim your free cash.

How to claim the SBK New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4

  1. Click here to go to SBK
  2. Register a new account using code: SBS22
  3. Deposit £10 into your account
  4. Claim £50 welcome bonus
639 Codes claimed

Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash

New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Why Are These the Best New Cheltenham Betting Offers That You Haven’t Claimed Yet?

With three days already in the bag, many bettors are having to move on from some of the more established and famed horse racing betting sites and seek out the best deals and sign-up bonuses for day 4 of Cheltenham at other sportsbooks. The team at Sportslens take the hassle out of that situation for the bettor.

We have scanned the UK betting market to uncover the very best, perhaps slightly less known bookmakers that are taking bets and offering Cheltenham Day 4 bonuses, and we’ve listed them all out for your convenience above.

Many of these bookmakers have several other deals that can be used alongside your Cheltenham Day 4 bets, too. So, if you’re looking to bet on the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle or the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase today, do it using one of the excellent horse racing free bets featured above.

What Can I Use my Cheltenham Free Bets On?

You can use your Cheltenham Free Bets on any of today’s races. Some bookmakers will ask that you spend your free bets on odds of X+, but, in our experience at least, there are ALWAYS at least three or four horses that line up to start the race upon which you can stake your free bets.

Just sign up at any of the above-listed bookmakers and enjoy spending your Day 4 Cheltenham Free Bets at the track.

Today’s Races at Cheltenham (Friday, March 18th)

  • 13:30 – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race) – 12 Runners
  • 14:10 – McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (GBB Race) – 26 Runners
  • 14:50 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race) – 19 Runners
  • 15:30 – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) – 11 Runners
  • 16:10 – St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters Chase – 20 Runners
  • 16:50 – Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) (GBB Race) – 8 Runners
  • 17:30 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) – 24 Runners

More Cheltenham Betting Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet

