Netherlands vs Wales Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands will look to extend their lead at the top of League A, Group 4 with a victory against Wales in Rotterdam on Tuesday evening.

Netherlands vs Wales Betting Tips

Our Tip – Memphis Depay to score anytime @ 10/11 with Fitzdares

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay was rested for the encounter in Cardiff when Wout Weghorst’s 94th minute winner sealed a dramatic victory for the Dutch, but the 28-year-old is poised to return to the starting XI in Rotterdam.

Depay already has two goals in two games throughout the current Nations League campaign, hitting a brace against Belgium in the opening match. After missing a decisive injury time penalty against Poland to all-but secure the win, he’ll be out for blood against Wales.

The forward’s international goalscoring record for his country is nothing short of impressive, netting six goals in six games across the Netherland’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a scoring frequency of one goal every 83 minutes.

Memphis Depay is our no-brainer tip to find the back of the net on Tuesday.

Netherlands vs Wales Predictions

Our Prediction – Netherlands 2-0 @ 5/1 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for the showdown at the De Kuip stadium is a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

Despite there being just eight places between the pair in the FIFA World Rankings with Netherlands in 10th and Wales in 18th, this is quite the mismatch on paper.

Wales have just one point in the group so far and they sit rock bottom in fourth place, and are strongly threatened with relegation to League B. On the other hand, van Gaal’s side are cruising at the top of the table with a three-point gap to Belgium in second.

Netherlands and Wales both fielded rotated lineups in the occasion at the Cardiff City Stadium last week, but it was the Oranje who prevailed in the end even with the likes of Nathan Ake, Frenkie de Jong, Denzel Dumfries and Depay starting on the bench.

At 5/1, we feel there is excellent value in a 2-0 pick for the Netherlands to close out the first batch of Nations League fixtures on a high note.

Netherlands vs Wales Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Netherlands 1/3 Draw 17/4 Wales 8/1

