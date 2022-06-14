Netherlands vs Wales Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 10/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Louis van Gaal’s Oranje can extend their lead at the top of League A, Group 4 with victory against Wales in Rotterdam on Tuesday evening – looking to continue their unbeaten streak.

Netherlands vs Wales Bet Builder Tips

Memphis Depay to Score Anytime @ 10/11 on bet365

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay was rested for the encounter in Cardiff when Wout Weghorst’s 94th minute winner sealed a dramatic victory for the Dutch, but the 28-year-old is poised to return to the starting XI in Rotterdam.

Depay already has two goals in two games throughout the current Nations League campaign, hitting a brace against Belgium in the opening match. After missing a decisive injury time penalty against Poland to all-but secure the win, he’ll be out for blood against Wales.

The forward’s international goalscoring record for his country is nothing short of impressive, netting six goals in six games across the Netherland’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a scoring frequency of one goal every 83 minutes.

Joe Rodon to be Booked @ 4/1 on bet365

For our second selection in the Netherlands vs Wales bet builder, we’re tipping Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Rodon to make his way into the referee’s book.

The 24-year-old is one of two Welsh players to be booked across the Nations League campaign so far, and is the heart of Rob Page’s back three alongside Chris Mepham and Ben Davies.

With talents for the hosts on offer such as Depay, Steven Berghuis, and Steven Bergwijn, we think this could cause some bother for Rodon and force the former Swansea man into a yellow card.

Netherlands to Win @ 10/11 on bet365

For our final selection, we’re backing the ‘Flying Dutchmen’ to continue their unbeaten streak and come out with three points against Wales on Tuesday.

Netherlands haven’t lost a match in almost a year, since their 2-0 defeat in the Euro 2020 knockout stage against Czech Republic – accumulating eight wins and four draws since disappointment in Budapest, Hungary.

When scoring eight goals and conceding just four across their first three Nations League encounters, the Oranje are a popular pick to put on an impressive display in front of their home crowd in Rotterdam.

Not only do the hosts overwhelm their opponents in sheer squad quality, but depth also – with the likes of Neco Williams, Danny Ward, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Kieffer Moore, Rhys Norrington-Davies all absent for the encounter through injury/suspension.

Netherlands vs Wales Bet Builder – 10/1 @ bet365

