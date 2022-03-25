Netherlands vs Denmark live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

The Netherlands will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Denmark when the two sides face off in an international friendly on Saturday.

Netherlands vs Denmark live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching Netherlands vs Denmark live stream at 19:45 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the international friendly clash between Netherlands vs Denmark, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Netherlands vs Denmark live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Netherlands vs Denmark Preview

The Netherlands are in impressive form right now having picked up five wins and a draw from the last six outings. Furthermore, the Dutch have managed to keep four clean sheets in that time and they have been scoring freely. The Netherlands are undoubtedly the better team here and they will fancy a big win against Denmark in front of their own fans. The Dutch outfit have picked up just two wins from their last five meetings against Denmark and they will feel that this is a great opportunity for them to make amends. Meanwhile, the visitors aren’t in bad form either and they have picked up five wins from their last six outings. Denmark are currently unbeaten in three of their last five meetings against the Netherlands and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset here.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Netherlands vs Denmark kick-off?

The international friendly match between Netherlands vs Denmark kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 26th of March, at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Netherlands vs Denmark Team News

Netherlands team news

The Netherlands will be without the services of Justin Bijlow and Jeremie Frimpong because of injuries.

Netherlands predicted line-up vs Denmark: Flekken; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, De Jong, Klaassen; Berghuis, Depay, Danjuma

Denmark team news