NCAAF Week 8 – Tulsa vs. Temple – Betting Odds, Spreads & Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Friday night provides college football fans with some AAC-tion when Tulsa travels to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls. The two teams will be scrapping to get their records in a position to at least become bowl eligible. We take a closer look at the betting odds and spread while offering our predictions on this week eight showdown.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Temple Owls

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 10/21/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Friday, 10/21/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA. TV: Live on ESPN 2 and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Tulsa -500 -13 (-115) Temple

+360 +13 (-105)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 52.5

-110 Under 52.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of writing. Prices are subject to fluctuation

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Two reeling programs collide

Temple fans are likely missing the old days when Matt Rhule was in charge and the team was kicking down doors, challenging for conference titles. But those days are well in the rear view mirror now.

This season they are 2-4 and struggling to become bowl eligible. Furthermore, last week they gave up 70 points to UCF, the most they have conceded in a game since 2005.

Looking to take advantage of a team probably low on morale are the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. However, they have not fared much better this season. Their record stands at 2-4 too and last week they managed to give up 53 to Navy in a game where Tulsa were favorites.

We love college football because games between two struggling schools like this turn into instant classics. So, let’s take a closer look at this game where total points line is set at 52.5 and Tulsa is favored on the spread by 13.

How will this game be decided?

At first glance, the teams appear to be evenly matched on a lot of metrics. However, a slightly deeper dive into individual matchups is where we find the small nuggets in this game.

When Temple has the ball, they can look for wide receiver Adonicas Sanders. Sanders is a senior transfer from Georgia Tech who only has one touchdown on the year, but his matchup in this one offers him hope.

Tulsa defends the pass well, but Sanders draws a plus matchup against cornerback Tyree Carlisle who is simply bad at defense.

This Temple offense has struggled all year to fire and we are not really seeing much beyond one good matchup for it to light up in this one.

When Tulsa has the ball, look for wide receiver Keylon Stokes and quarterback Davis Brin to hook up all night. Stokes is likely the best player on show in this game and he won’t be stopped by this Owls D.

Stokes already has 765 yards and four touchdowns on the season and we see no reason that he will be stopped against Temple. It sets up to be a big night for Stokes and Brin.

What are the predictions?

With not much going on offensively for Temple, we will look at opposing them and total points in this game.