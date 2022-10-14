Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News ncaaf week 7 nc state vs syracuse spread odds best bets

NCAAF Week 7 – NC State vs. Syracuse – Spread, Odds & Best Bets

Author image

Updated

24 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
syracusecheerleaders

Saturday in the ACC really gets going when NC State and Syracuse meet in a top-25 college football contest in New York. Both teams will be looking to get a step closer to the conference championship game with a win in what is expected to be a defensive battle. We take a closer look at the odds and spread while offering our best bets on this week seven encounter.

#15 North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. #18 Syracuse Orange

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 10/15/2022 3:30 pm EST.
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY.
  • TV: Live on the ACC Network.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
NC State
 +150 +3.5 (-110)
Syracuse
 -175 -3.5 (-110)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 42
 -110
Under 42
 -110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Best Betting Sites for College Football

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Defensive Tussle Expected

With a low total points line of just 42, the oddsmakers are expecting this one to be quite the defensive struggle. But that should come as no surprise as the strength of both these programs lies on the defensive side of the ball.

After a 5-0 start to the season, Syracuse comes in as slight favorites with the spread set at 3.5.

Their opponents are coming to New York with a 5-1 record, with the Wolfpack’s only loss coming at the hands of number five ranked Clemson in week five. They regained some momentum with a win over FSU last weekend and will look to build on that here. But could be forced to do so without QB Devin Leary who is banged up.

How will this game be decided?

seantucker

Both defenses will likely dominate this game so first touchdown wins. We jest, of course, but it could well come down to a significant stop here or there.

Syracuse does the better job of moving the ball, especially along in the run game. Surprisingly, NC State gives up 4.3 yards per carry and Syracuse running back Sean Tucker will likely take advantage of that. He has five touchdowns in five games and is going at five yards per carry.

When he tucks in behind this offensive line, he should be able to at least match his season average and take advantage of this matchup.

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader is very competent but we don’t fancy this matchup for his wide receivers. He can of course, use his legs himself and that may factor into the Orange gameplan too. But feeding Tucker is likely their best bet for offense in this one.

This matchup is just brutal for the Wolfpack. It is difficult to find a way for NC State to move the ball efficiently on Saturday. It gets even harder for them should Devin Leary sit like we expect.

This Syracuse defense is top 20 in both yards per game allowed to the pass and the run. They allow just a measly 14 points a game and will likely face a backup quarterback.

Running back Demie Sumo can get behind the hogs up front and try and force NC State into the game but we suspect he will have a hard time too.

All signs point to Syracuse here and we shouldn’t overthink it. We are Orange on Saturday.

What are the best bets?

  • Syracuse -3.5 @ -110 with Bovada
  • Under 42 @ -110 with Bovada
Back our picks with Bovada now
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens