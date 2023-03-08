Site News

NCAA Tournament Odds: Houston Is Favorite, But Money Is On Kansas

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
rsz kcm kuvsouphotossp011023rs2093f
rsz kcm kuvsouphotossp011023rs2093f

There is still plenty of excitement to be had during the impending NCAA Conference Tournaments that take place this week and weekend, but bettors are already starting to look ahead to the Big Dance, and the money is coming in on a familiar team.

One of the stories this season in men’s NCAA basketball was the lack of blue-blood schools to grace the top-5, especially near the end of the season. Missing from the top all year were teams like North Carolina, Duke, and Kentucky, and in their places Purdue, Houston, and Alabama. But there were a couple of the powerhouse programs that moseyed in and out of the top 10, as Kansas and UCLA made late-season runs.

March Madness Odds: Houston And Alabama Are Favorites, But Public Likes Kansas

rsz 221002 bill self al 1229 8ce58d

And while Alabama and Houston are listed as the early favorites by most sports books to win the title, it is Kansas that bettors are finding the early value in.

The picture will become more clear after Selection Sunday and the brackets are filled out and the paths to the title are imagined. But before we know who each team is going to potentially play in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, it seems that people are high on Kansas and their chances of repeating as National Champions.

Depending on your sports book of choice, the Jayhawks are listed as either the third or fourth team with the shortest odds of cutting down the nets. Our friends at BetOnline have them at 4th at +1000, just behind UCLA at +900. The public apparently likes those odds.

NCAA Champion Odds Play
Houston +600 BetOnline logo
Alabama +750 BetOnline logo
UCLA +900 BetOnline logo
Kansas +1000 BetOnline logo
Purdue +1200 BetOnline logo

 

According to reports, 9.2 percent of the bets thus far have come in on Kansas, compared to 8.7 percent for Houston. Nabbing the Jayhawks at a +1000 value is a great bet, given the program’s history and Bill Self’s ability to coach his teams deep into March year after year.

In a field that may be considered one of the most wide-open, there are a few other value bets to look at. Gonzaga has had a down year by their standards, but are listed at +2000. Perhaps fewer expectations will work out for Mark Few and company and the Bulldogs could find themselves making a run. Tennessee was one of the better teams all year until their late-season collapse, and they are +2800 underdogs, and could be worth throwing a flyer on.

Bet on Kansas (+1000) at BetOnline
Author image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
ufc285
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best New Jersey sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in New Jersey. Including UFC free bets and…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best Tennessee sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Tennessee. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OH | Ohio Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top