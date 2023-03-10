The Georgetown Hoyas will be looking for a new head coach for their men’s basketball team after the firing of Patrick Ewing on Thursday. And according to the oddsmakers, it is Rick Pitino who is the person most likely to take the job.

Ewing’s firing came as little surprise. He spent six years at the helm for the Hoyas, with only one of them being regarded as relatively successful. The team was 75-109 during his tenure, with just one NCAA Tournament appearance that resulted in a first-round exit. Over his final two seasons, Georgetown went 2-37 in conference play, including an 0-19 mark against the Big East in 2021-22.

Rick Pitino Is The Favorite To Take Georgetown Head Coach Job

The firing marks the end of the second and final era for Ewing and the school. He was one of the most decorated college players of all-time, and along with the John Thompson father/son coaching duo, has been the face of the program for nearly four decades.

So what do the Hoyas do about the vacancy? The sports book at BetOnline has Rick Pitino as the current favorite to take the job, coming in with a -200 designation.

Pitino has been the head coach at Iona College since 2020, as he has been regaining his footing in the collegiate ranks after the pay-for-play scandal that ended his 16-year stint at Louisville. He will be one of the more attractive candidates on the market during this hiring cycle, and the Hoyas will certainly do what they can to nab the guy who has already won two national titles.

Next Georgetown Head Coach Odds Play Rick Pitino -200 Mike Brey +500 Micah Shrewsberry +600 Ed Cooley +800 Kevin Keatts +800

Mike Brey is next on the odds list for the Georgetown head coaching position, coming in at +500. Brey was a candidate the last time the Hoyas were hiring, but he lost out to Ewing, eventually taking the head spot at Notre Dame instead. But he is a coaching free agent this year after stepping down from the Fighting Irish program, and could be a solid second option should Pitino head to St. John’s or elsewhere.

Micah Shrewsberry is next on the list at +600, not a far cry from Brey’s +500. Shrewsberry has been the man in charge at Penn State for the last two seasons, and the Nittany Lions are currently battling in the Big Ten Tournament after a 20-13 season.

Rounding out the top-5 are Providence head coach Ed Cooley (+800) and NC State head coach Kevin Keatts (+800).