Betting

NCAA Odds: Colorado Buffaloes Proposition Bets Found At BetOnline

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
230903083412 01 deion sanders colorado tcu 0902
230903083412 01 deion sanders colorado tcu 0902

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of the 2023 NCAA football season thus far. They began by overcoming big odds in their Week 1 victory, and have continued by beating Nebraska and Colorado State to improve to a perfect 3-0. There is plenty to be excited about in Boulder, and all eyes will be on the program as they enter one of the tougher portions of their schedule.

NCAA Odds: Colorado-Based Prop Bets At BetOnline

While the wins over TCU and Nebraska were impressive given how Colorado performed in 2022, the two games that are looming on the schedule should be on a different level. Both Oregon and USC are programs that are ranked in the top-25 poll, and Sanders and company will have a difficult task on their hands if they want to keep their undefeated record intact.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have gotten in on the action, and have listed some intriguing Colorado-centric proposition bets on their sportsbook. Here are a few of the more interesting options:

Final CFP Ranking:

Unranked: -325

16th-25th: +450

11th-15th: +800

6th-10th: +1600

2nd-5th: +3300

#1 overall: +10000

Given where they were to start the season based on last year’s results, it is highly unlikely that Colorado finished the season in a ranked position. They’d likely have to defeat both Oregon and USC in back-to-back weeks to be able to crack the top-25, which would be a tall task. But the Buffaloes have had surprises in store at each turn, and it would be foolish to completely count them out of anything at this point.

Bet on Colorado Finished Unranked (-325) at BetOnline

Will Colorado Have A Top-10 Recruiting Class In 2025?

Yes: -175

No: +135

Sanders has certainly turned around the program’s fortunes on the field, but he is making a gigantic impact all around the university and the city of Boulder as well. Given all the attention and fortune that he has brought with him to Colorado, there will undoubtedly be an influx of high school talent that want to come and play for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes, and the oddsmakers believe that they’ll have a recruiting class that ranks in the top-10.

Where Will Deion Sanders Coach In 2024?

Colorado: -500

Other NCAA Team: +500

NFL Team: +550

This is somewhat of an unfair question, given that the union between Sanders and Colorado has gone so swimmingly thus far. He is in just the first year of a five-year contract, though it has become apparent that his impact far outweighs the money that is forked over to him by the university.

Would he jump ship after just one year if another, better offer came through? Sanders has already said that he won’t be heading to the NFL, but there is a possibility that he’ll one day be coaching at a more prestigious university if he is able to keep up the success.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Texans Vs. Jaguars Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
rsz usatsi 21400909 3000x2000 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Matt Eberflus Is New Favorite To Be First Coach Fired In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

There has been some serious movement on the board regarding which NFL head coach will be fired first. We entered the 2023 season with Josh McDaniels and Ron Rivera at…

Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Giants Vs. 49ers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 21 2023

Heading into Week 3, the San Francisco 49ers are 10.5-point favorites vs. the New York Giants. The 49ers’ talent on both sides of the ball blows the Giants’ roster out…

George Pickens Steelers pic 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Three prop bets for Monday’s Browns vs. Steelers game via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2023
dims.apnews
Betting
NFL Odds: 49ers Are Still Super Bowl Favorites After Week 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 18 2023
rsz who will have a bigger year in 2023 jaylen waddle or tyreek hill1
Betting
NFL Odds: 3 Value Proposition Bets For Dolphins vs. Patriots
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 17 2023
rsz zgefnyycwftmxy93tiuy
Betting
Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds: Ravens Are Now The Favorites To Trade For RB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 15 2023
Arrow to top