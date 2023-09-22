Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of the 2023 NCAA football season thus far. They began by overcoming big odds in their Week 1 victory, and have continued by beating Nebraska and Colorado State to improve to a perfect 3-0. There is plenty to be excited about in Boulder, and all eyes will be on the program as they enter one of the tougher portions of their schedule.

NCAA Odds: Colorado-Based Prop Bets At BetOnline

Just imagine if Colorado takes down Oregon this Saturday… 🤌 Get your bets in while our PRIME DAY boosters are still live!https://t.co/9ZYCsqkSl3 pic.twitter.com/Vlzi9r0Hi5 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 21, 2023

While the wins over TCU and Nebraska were impressive given how Colorado performed in 2022, the two games that are looming on the schedule should be on a different level. Both Oregon and USC are programs that are ranked in the top-25 poll, and Sanders and company will have a difficult task on their hands if they want to keep their undefeated record intact.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have gotten in on the action, and have listed some intriguing Colorado-centric proposition bets on their sportsbook. Here are a few of the more interesting options:

Final CFP Ranking:

Unranked: -325

16th-25th: +450

11th-15th: +800

6th-10th: +1600

2nd-5th: +3300

#1 overall: +10000

Given where they were to start the season based on last year’s results, it is highly unlikely that Colorado finished the season in a ranked position. They’d likely have to defeat both Oregon and USC in back-to-back weeks to be able to crack the top-25, which would be a tall task. But the Buffaloes have had surprises in store at each turn, and it would be foolish to completely count them out of anything at this point.

Will Colorado Have A Top-10 Recruiting Class In 2025?

Yes: -175

No: +135

Sanders has certainly turned around the program’s fortunes on the field, but he is making a gigantic impact all around the university and the city of Boulder as well. Given all the attention and fortune that he has brought with him to Colorado, there will undoubtedly be an influx of high school talent that want to come and play for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes, and the oddsmakers believe that they’ll have a recruiting class that ranks in the top-10.

Where Will Deion Sanders Coach In 2024?

Colorado: -500

Other NCAA Team: +500

NFL Team: +550

This is somewhat of an unfair question, given that the union between Sanders and Colorado has gone so swimmingly thus far. He is in just the first year of a five-year contract, though it has become apparent that his impact far outweighs the money that is forked over to him by the university.

Would he jump ship after just one year if another, better offer came through? Sanders has already said that he won’t be heading to the NFL, but there is a possibility that he’ll one day be coaching at a more prestigious university if he is able to keep up the success.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like