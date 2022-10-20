NCAA Football Week 8 – UCLA vs. Oregon – Odds, Spread & Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

UCLA travel to Oregon in what is arguably the most exciting clash in week eight of college football. The top-ten clash is a battle for supremacy in the Pac-12 and will undoubtedly be a grueling test. We take a look at the odds and spread while making our picks for this colossal battle.

#9 UCLA Bruins @ #10 Oregon Ducks

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/22/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/22/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread UCLA

+190 +6 (-110) Oregon

-230 -6 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 72

-105 Under 72

-115

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of writing. Prices are subject to fluctuation

Puddles getting ripped

The 6-0 UCLA Bruins head to Eugene to face our favorite mascot’s football team. Puddles the Duck will of course be cheering his beloved Oregon who are currently 5-1 on the season.

UCLA are coming in after two consecutive victories where they were underdogs entering the game. The wins against Utah and Washington were mightily impressive, but they are going to have win as underdogs again with bookies giving them six points on the spread. With a total of 72, the sportsbooks are expecting this to be back and forth all night.

Oregon won’t mind a jot. After losing to Georgia in the opener, they have reeled off five straight wins. The Ducks’ total points in those games is as follows: 70, 41, 44, 45, 49. This offense is lighting it up and this sets up to be a barnstormer on Saturday. It’s Puddles we feel sorry for since the poor duck has to do one pushup per point every time the Ducks score.

How will this game be decided?

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) could be in for a big day Saturday. The Ducks are awful defending the pass and DTR has the weapons at his disposal to make them pay for it.He also has the ability, he is currently operating with a QB rating of 180.1, which ranks fifth in NCAA football this season so far.

Oregon currently rank 113th out 131 teams in college football for passing yards allowed per game. On the outside, wide receiver Jake Bobo has a matchup he should be able to take full advantage of. Bobo and DTR should be linking up often in this one.

But that’s not the only good matchup for UCLA. The left hand side of their offensive line should be creating holes for DTR and his running back friend Zach Charbonnet to burst through too. Everywhere you look on offense is favoring UCLA and they should rack up the points on Saturday.

Oregon’s matchup looks a little more difficult, but nobody has stopped them since Georgia and we are not expecting that to change with this UCLA D. They also struggle against the pass and in QB Bo Nix and WR Troy Franklin, Oregon have a duo that can take advantage of it.

Franklin could be the Duck who is in for the biggest day. The sophomore has 429 yards and three touchdowns on the season, but he will be looking to add to that tally in what should be a ding-dong affair.

What are the picks?

With matchups favoring UCLA perhaps a little more than Oregon, we will be basing our bets on UCLA keeping it tight and maybe even sneaking a win. We also fancy a lot of points and will look to bet accordingly.