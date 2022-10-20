Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News ncaa football week 8 ucla vs oregon odds spread picks

NCAA Football Week 8 – UCLA vs. Oregon – Odds, Spread & Picks

Author image

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
puddles

UCLA travel to Oregon in what is arguably the most exciting clash in week eight of college football. The top-ten clash is a battle for supremacy in the Pac-12 and will undoubtedly be a grueling test. We take a look at the odds and spread while making our picks for this colossal battle.

#9 UCLA Bruins @ #10 Oregon Ducks

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 10/22/2022 3:30 pm EST.
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.
  • TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
UCLA
 +190 +6 (-110)
Oregon
 -230 -6 (-110)

 

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 72
 -105
Under 72
 -115

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of writing. Prices are subject to fluctuation

Best Betting Sites for NCAAF

$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Puddles getting ripped

The 6-0 UCLA Bruins head to Eugene to face our favorite mascot’s football team. Puddles the Duck will of course be cheering his beloved Oregon who are currently 5-1 on the season.

UCLA are coming in after two consecutive victories where they were underdogs entering the game. The wins against Utah and Washington were mightily impressive, but they are going to have win as underdogs again with bookies giving them six points on the spread. With a total of 72, the sportsbooks are expecting this to be back and forth all night.

Oregon won’t mind a jot. After losing to Georgia in the opener, they have reeled off five straight wins. The Ducks’ total points in those games is as follows: 70, 41, 44, 45, 49. This offense is lighting it up and this sets up to be a barnstormer on Saturday. It’s Puddles we feel sorry for since the poor duck has to do one pushup per point every time the Ducks score.

How will this game be decided?

dtr

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) could be in for a big day Saturday. The Ducks are awful defending the pass and DTR has the weapons at his disposal to make them pay for it.He also has the ability, he is currently operating with a QB rating of 180.1, which ranks fifth in NCAA football this season so far.

Oregon currently rank 113th out 131 teams in college football for passing yards allowed per game. On the outside, wide receiver Jake Bobo has a matchup he should be able to take full advantage of. Bobo and DTR should be linking up often in this one.

But that’s not the only good matchup for UCLA. The left hand side of their offensive line should be creating holes for DTR and his running back friend Zach Charbonnet to burst through too. Everywhere you look on offense is favoring UCLA and they should rack up the points on Saturday.

Oregon’s matchup looks a little more difficult, but nobody has stopped them since Georgia and we are not expecting that to change with this UCLA D. They also struggle against the pass and in QB Bo Nix and WR Troy Franklin, Oregon have a duo that can take advantage of it.

Franklin could be the Duck who is in for the biggest day. The sophomore has 429 yards and three touchdowns on the season, but he will be looking to add to that tally in what should be a ding-dong affair.

What are the picks?

With matchups favoring UCLA perhaps a little more than Oregon, we will be basing our bets on UCLA keeping it tight and maybe even sneaking a win. We also fancy a lot of points and will look to bet accordingly.

  • UCLA to beat Oregon @ +190 with Bovada
  • UCLA +6 @ -110 with Bovada
  • Over 72 @ -105 with Bovada
  • UCLA – Over 33.5 Team Points @ -110 with Bovada
  • Race to 40 – UCLA @ +550 with Bovada
Back our picks with Bovada now
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens