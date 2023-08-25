The 2023 NCAA college football season is finally here and SportsLens are on hand to run you through each of the upcoming fixtures today, Saturday 26th August.

NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August

There are ten games to kick us off on Week 0, listed below in Eastern time:

Notre Dame vs Navy, 2:30pm, NBC

Mercer vs North Alabama, 3:30pm, ESPN

Jacksonville State vs UTEP, 5:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico State vs UMass, 7pm, ESPN

San Diego State vs Ohio, 7pm, FS1

Albany vs Fordham, 7pm, FloFootball

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii, 7:30pm, SEC Network

Jackson State vs South Carolina State, 7:30pm, ABC

USC vs San Jose State, 8pm, Pac-12 Network

Louisiana Tech vs Florida International, 9pm, CBSSN

There are a flurry of exciting games to look forward to, especially the Aer Lingus College Football Classic which kicks off the season across the Atlantic Ocean in Dublin, Ireland between Notre Dame and Navy.

The matchup will be Sam Hartman’s first start for the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest, where he set the ACC record for most career passing touchdowns. It’s also a debut for new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker following the departure of Tommy Rees to Alabama.

All the attention will be on USC vs San Jose State, as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams starts what is likely to be his final season in college football before he jets off to the NFL. He’s currently odds-on to be the first overall pick next year.

Seven of the opening Week 0 games feature FBS teams, including Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii in the first game for an SEC team this season. It’s sure to be an exciting weekend with plenty to look forward to.