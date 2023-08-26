College football returns this weekend with several fascinating Week 0 match-ups. Below we list the latest NCAA Football odds ahead of Notre Dame and Navy’s opener in Dublin.
NCAA Football Odds
Notre Dame vs Navy
- Notre Dame: -1500
- Navy: +870
- Over 50.5: -110 | Under 50.5: -110
Notre Dame head to Ireland with the second-shortest price of Week 0, with newly-crowned ACC passing touchdown record holder Sam Hartman making his first start.
The former Wake Forest quarterback will be joined by a new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, and it is hoped the creative refresh may spark even more life into an Irish side who won the 2022 Gator Bowl.
As for Navy, Brian Newberry makes the step up into his first head coaching role, with Ken Niumatalolo being relieved of his duties after 15 years at the helm.
The Irish have won the last five meetings, which is reflected in a sizebale mismatch in the latest odds.
RELATED: Notre Dame Vs Navy Same Game Parlay Picks And Predictions For Week 0 In Dublin
UTEP vs Jacksonville State
- UTEP: -120
- Jacksonville State: +100
- Over 53.5: -115 | Under 50.5: -105
On to one of the closest match-ups according to odds-setters, UTEP are on the road for their first game of the season as they travel to face Jacksonville State.
It pits the best overall defense in the CUSA – UTEP – against one of the most dynamic and exciting offenses seen across 2022 in Jacksonville.
Umass Minutemen vs New Mexico State
- Umass Minutemen: +210
- New Mexico State: -250
- Over 45.5: -107 | Under 45.5: -113
A disastrous season under first-year coach Don Brown saw Massachusetts register a 1-11 record, which has been the story of much of their recent history since become an FBS school.
New Mexico State are expected to snatch the win here, and enter off the back of a five-point win against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Ohio Bobcats vs San Diego State
- Ohio: +115
- San Diego State: -135
- Over 49: -105 | Under 45.5: -115
The Snapdragon stadium plays host to Ohio against San Diego in Week 0, in what could be one of the closest games of the weekend.
They both enter this campaign off the back of winning seasons – Ohio with a strong turnaround to register an unexpected 10-4 record, while the Aztecs managed to finish with a narrow 7-6 score, as well as a 25-23 defeat in the Hawaii Bowl against Middle Tennessee.
Hawaii vs Vanderbilt
- Hawaii: +660
- Vanderbilt: -1000
- Over 55.5: -115 | Under 55.5: -105
These sides have only ever met once before, and the memory of that day will be fresh in the minds of both.
Hawaii will have to try and blur it out after slipping to a 63-10 mauling, with Vanderbilt scoring 35 points in a third quarter blitz that day.
San Jose State vs USC
- San Jose State: +1750
- USC: -8000
- Over 66.5: -110 | Under 66.5: -110
The biggest mismatch according to sportsbooks this weekend sees USC, led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, kickstart their push for a Pac-12 title.
San Jose State may have been somewhat mistreated in the markets, particularly against a Trojans defence that had its fair share of leaks at the end of the season.
Chevan Cordeiro also threw for 3,251 yards and 23 touchdowns in a career-best showing last year, so there may be value to be had here.
RELATED: USC Vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks And Predictions For Week 0
Florida International vs Louisiana Tech
- Florida International: +330
- Louisiana Tech: -410
- Over 58.5: -110 | Under 58.5: -110
Florida International won two of its nine games when an underdog of +330 or higher, which spells danger for their Week 0 match-up in Louisiana.
They also ranked in the top 20 and top 10 worst for scoring and defense.
