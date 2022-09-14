We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Gamblers looking for a big betting edge are usually backing their opinions early in the week. NCAA football odds move quickly when the money comes in and if you can beat the closing line consistently, you will likely be a winning bettor. Even just midway through the week, plenty of spread and totals have shifted already, so let’s take a look at where the money is going.

North Texas @ UNLV – Over 63 (Opened 57.5)

The total line in this one has shifted from 57.5 to 63, shooting through some key numbers on the way there. It might not be the sexiest game of the week, but sharp gamblers are expecting this one to be a shootout. North Texas plays reasonably quickly and can put points up in a hurry. With that in mind, and the UNLV week one offensive performance where they racked up 52 points, the money is down on the over.

Kansas @ Houston – Under 56.5 (Opened 62)

This total points line has shifted in the opposite direction from our first game. The sharps are expecting this one to be a snoozefest as Kansas visit Houston in week three. The Kansas offense has been on fire the first two weeks, scoring 56 on Tennessee Tech and then 55 on West Virginia. This feels like a weather angle though, since there seems to be some heavy thunderstorms projected in Houston that day. It’s a lot tougher to score in difficult conditions, so it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on the forecast and total as the week goes on.

Buffalo @ Coastal Carolina – Buffalo +14 (Opened +18.5)

We switch to our biggest spread move of the week for the next line movement. Buffalo have been well backed to cover their line at Coastal Carolina. It appears that this line could have just been flat out wrong and Coastal Carolina are weaker than the oddsmakers think or Buffalo are potentially stronger. This will be even more interesting if the line shifts through the key number of 14 to 13.5.

Oklahoma @ Nebraska – Nebraska +11.5 (Opened +14)

Another underdog being backed to cover is Nebraska. Scott Frost was recently fired as Nebraska head coach and Mickey Joseph takes over as an interim HC. That alone is apparently worth 2.5 points, so it could be $15 million well spent! We’ll be curious to see how the Nebraska players react, but early line chasers are expecting a positive reaction and a much improved performance.