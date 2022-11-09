NBA Sportsbook Of The Day: Get $1000 in Free Bets For Hawks vs Jazz, Timberwolves vs Suns

With a 13-game slate for the NBA on the cards this evening, our team have scoured the web to bring our readers the very best betting offer ready for Wednesday, where new users can claim up to $1000 in free bets!
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 In Free Bet Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
NBA Sportsbook Of The Day – Claim $1000 in Free Bets With BetOnline
Having meticulously researched to find our top pick using both generosity of bonuses and market offerings as the main criteria, we have landed on BetOnline as our favourite sportsbook ready for Wednesday’s NBA action.
Although BetOnline is home to over 25 different sporting categories, keen bettors of American sports such as NFL, and more importantly the NBA, will find an extensive catalogue of markets to delve into.
Not only do they offer traditional avenues to wager including moneyline, over and under spreads, and props, but game-day specials and unmatched parlay building only adds to the fun.
Better yet, all American residents are able to access the site, so if you currently live in a state where sports betting is restricted or you happen to be travelling out of a legally operating one, BetOnline allows you to continue wagering no matter where you find yourself.
Prospective customers will be able to make use of a very generous 50% match deposit up to $1000. Of course, $1000 may be out of may bettors’ price range, but fear not, for the percentage remains the same for lower deposits.
How to Claim The $1000 NBA Free Bet
- Click Here to Register With BetOnline Today
- Transfer an initial deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
- Redeem your 50% match bonus and get a free bet up to $2000!
- Find your winning NBA selection for Wednesday night.
RELATED: How to Watch NBA Streams For Every November 9th Game
Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Atlanta Hawks
|-163
|Utah Jazz
|+135
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+105
|Phoenix Suns
|-126
Claim Another $3000 With Our Other Top NBA Sportsbooks
As well as BetOnline, our research heading into tonight also helped us stumble upon four other eye-catching offers.
If you are brand new to all of the sites listed below, you will be able to claim up to $3000 in free bets on top of the $1000 BetOnline offer!
-
MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000
-
Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming Capabilities and In-Play Betting
-
Everygame – $750 Welcome Offer
-
XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500