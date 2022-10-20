Countries
Home News nba sportsbook of the day get 1000 in free bets for bucks vs 76ers clippers vs lakers

NBA Sportsbook Of The Day: Get $1000 in Free Bets For Bucks vs 76ers, Clippers vs Lakers

Author image

Updated

11 seconds ago

on

3 min read

NBA

An NBA double-header on Thursday night sees an all-LA showdown between the Clippers and the Lakers, while Philadelphia host the Bucks. Better yet, we have scoured the web to bring our readers the very best betting offer ready for tonight, where new users can claim up to $1000 in free bets!

NBA Sportsbook Of The Day – Claim $1000 in Free Bets With BetOnline 

Having meticulously researched to find our top pick using both generosity of bonuses and market offerings as the main criteria, we have landed on BetOnline as our favourite sportsbook ready for Thursday’s NBA double bill.

Although BetOnline is home to over 25 different sporting categories, keen bettors of American sports such as NFL, and more importantly the NBA, will find an extensive catalogue of markets to delve into.

betonlineag odds table

Not only do they offer traditional avenues to wager including moneyline, over and under spreads, and props, but game-day specials and unmatched parlay building only adds to the fun.

Better yet, all American residents are able to access the site, so if you currently live in a state where sports betting is restricted or you happen to be travelling out of a legally operating one, BetOnline allows you to continue wagering no matter where you find yourself.

Prospective customers will be able to make use of a very generous 50% match deposit up to $1000. Of course, $1000 may be out of may bettors’ price range, but fear not, for the percentage remains the same for lower deposits.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks & Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Philadelphia 76ers -165 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +145 BetOnline logo

 

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Los Angeles Clippers -215 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +185 BetOnline logo

