NBA: Sacramento Kings Have Flipped Series Odds After 2 Games

The Sacramento Kings entered their first round series against the Golden State Warriors as heavy underdogs, but they’ve flipped the script after playing the first two games on their home court.

The series began with the Kings being the biggest 3-seeded underdog in NBA history. Not only were they picked to be upset by the 6-seed, but the Warriors were a healthy favorite, coming in at -260 to be the ones to advance.

Sacramento Kings Flip Series Odds After First Two Games

Sacramento Kings' odds to win the title 📈 Before playoffs: +8000

Current: +3500 pic.twitter.com/rwTNMwP39V — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 18, 2023

There weren’t many that gave Sacramento a fighting chance, neither by way of the oddsmakers nor the media. It was stressed that the Warriors were the battle-tested, veteran squad who would be ready for any kind of adversity, especially in a first round series.

On the other hand, the Kings were the young, inexperienced team who would be like deer in the headlights once the games actually began.

It turns out that both the sports books and the sports media outlets were wrong, through the first two games at least.

Both contests have been hotly contested battles, and have been widely regarded as the best two games of the first three days of NBA playoff action. But in both games, it has been the Sacramento Kings who have been the ones to show poise and composure in the big moments down the stretch of close games, and have wound up prevailing in each.

To Advance Odds Play Sacramento Kings -145 Golden State Warriors +165

In what should come as a shock to pretty much everyone but themselves, Sacramento finds themselves up 2-0 on the defending champions.

The odds have flipped as well. The Kings are now the favorites to come out of the series with a victory, though the odds margin depends on which outlet you look at. At BetOnline.ag, the Warriors are currently listed as +145 underdogs, while the Kings are the -165 favorites.

LIGHT THE BEAM! The Kings put Curry down 0-2 for the first time in his career and the Warriors for the first time since 2007 Kings +2.5 💰

UNDER 238 💰 Final Score:

Kings 114, Warriors 106 pic.twitter.com/dq9mVO8Yxt — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) April 18, 2023

The series is about to get a lot tougher for Sacramento. They will be heading out for their first road trip of the playoffs, and will be entering the Chase Center, which promises to be a hostile arena after what has taken place over the course of the first two games.

The oddsmakers don’t like the Kings’ chances for Game 3. The line opened at -7.5 in the Warriors favor, though it was almost always a foregone conclusion that Golden State would be heavy favorites in their first game at home regardless of how the first set of games played out.

Unless the Sacramento Kings go for the highly unlikely sweep, this series will last well into next week. Game 3 is this Thursday, while Game 4 won’t tip off until Sunday afternoon.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like