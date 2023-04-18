Betting

NBA: Sacramento Kings Have Flipped Series Odds After 2 Games

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 9b9148b0 domantas sabonis sacramento kings golden state warriors nba playoffs 950x500 1
rsz 9b9148b0 domantas sabonis sacramento kings golden state warriors nba playoffs 950x500 1

The Sacramento Kings entered their first round series against the Golden State Warriors as heavy underdogs, but they’ve flipped the script after playing the first two games on their home court.

The series began with the Kings being the biggest 3-seeded underdog in NBA history. Not only were they picked to be upset by the 6-seed, but the Warriors were a healthy favorite, coming in at -260 to be the ones to advance.

Sacramento Kings Flip Series Odds After First Two Games

There weren’t many that gave Sacramento a fighting chance, neither by way of the oddsmakers nor the media. It was stressed that the Warriors were the battle-tested, veteran squad who would be ready for any kind of adversity, especially in a first round series.

On the other hand, the Kings were the young, inexperienced team who would be like deer in the headlights once the games actually began.

It turns out that both the sports books and the sports media outlets were wrong, through the first two games at least.

Both contests have been hotly contested battles, and have been widely regarded as the best two games of the first three days of NBA playoff action. But in both games, it has been the Sacramento Kings who have been the ones to show poise and composure in the big moments down the stretch of close games, and have wound up prevailing in each.

 

To Advance Odds Play
Sacramento Kings -145 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +165 BetOnline logo

 

In what should come as a shock to pretty much everyone but themselves, Sacramento finds themselves up 2-0 on the defending champions.

The odds have flipped as well. The Kings are now the favorites to come out of the series with a victory, though the odds margin depends on which outlet you look at. At BetOnline.ag, the Warriors are currently listed as +145 underdogs, while the Kings are the -165 favorites.

The series is about to get a lot tougher for Sacramento. They will be heading out for their first road trip of the playoffs, and will be entering the Chase Center, which promises to be a hostile arena after what has taken place over the course of the first two games.

The oddsmakers don’t like the Kings’ chances for Game 3. The line opened at -7.5 in the Warriors favor, though it was almost always a foregone conclusion that Golden State would be heavy favorites in their first game at home regardless of how the first set of games played out.

Unless the Sacramento Kings go for the highly unlikely sweep, this series will last well into next week. Game 3 is this Thursday, while Game 4 won’t tip off until Sunday afternoon.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 1472208445
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Can Mikal Bridges Outscore Zhaire Smith’s Career Total In 2 Games?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz 230324163236 sac kings celebrate 022423
Betting
NBA Playoffs: Warriors Slight Favorites For Game 2 Against Kings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 17 2023

One of the most exciting games of the first weekend of the 2023 NBA Playoffs took place between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, and they’ll go at it…

rsz deaaron fox malik monk kings usa
Betting
Sports Books Rooting Against Kings And Lakers In NBA Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 16 2023

The NBA playoffs officially got underway on Saturday, and this year’s postseason has one of the most wide open fields in recent memory. This is especially true in the Western…

Steph Curry LeBron James
Betting
NBA Playoff Odds: Which California Team Will Advance The Furthest?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
LeBron James 5 640x430 1
Betting
LeBron James A First Round Underdog For First Time In His Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz 230324163236 sac kings celebrate 022423
Betting
NBA Odds: One Bettor Could Win $10.3 Million On Sacramento Kings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz i3
Betting
MLB Odds: Atlanta Braves Now World Series Favorites, Rays Are 4th
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
Arrow to top