nba public betting for golden state warriors vs los angeles lakers

NBA Public Betting For Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

2 hours ago

Steph Curry

The public have certainly had their say on the Lakers vs Warriors game tonight, as nearly 80% of punters are backing the Warriors to come out on top.

The new NBA campaign kicks off tonight, with the Lakers take on the Warriors in what is expected to be a closely fought affair. The public have taken a very one sided view when betting on the game however, with the Warriors being heavily backed by punters.

Warriors vs Lakers public bet

Should I Bet With or Against the Public?

Following public betting can be a very difficult challenge for punters, especially in a game that is expected to be as close as the Warriors vs Lakers game this Tuesday. With the game being the first of the season, anything could happen really meaning that the public bet does not give away too much.

The Warriors endured a strange pre season, as despite winning three of their five games there was trouble off the court between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole who had an altercation during practice.

One of the only pre season defeats that the Warriors suffered came against the Lakers in a narrow 124-121 defeat last Monday. The side will be boosted this week however by the return of Anthony Davis for their season opener, and may be lucky enough to also start Russel Westbrook who is currently listed as day-to-day.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Golden State Warriors -250 NBA Public Betting For Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers +205 NBA Public Betting For Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

 

