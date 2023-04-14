For the first time in NBA history, all three teams from California will be a part of the postseason. And of the bunch, the oddsmakers like the Golden State Warriors’ chances to advance the furthest.

For the first time in NBA history, all 4 California teams (the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers) have made the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Jovn4PAqix — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2023

While the statistic itself sounds outlandish, it makes sense when you think of the history of the teams in the state. The Sacramento Kings had missed out on the playoffs in each of the last 16 seasons, and the Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have had long histories of failures and lost seasons. Only the Los Angeles Lakers have held up their end of the bargain.

But now, all four teams are in, and it is the Kings who have the highest seed of them all after winning the Pacific Division and ending up in the 3rd spot in the West.

Is Sacramento the team to beat, though? According to the sports books, the Warriors and Lakers have far better chances of advancing.

Which California Team Will Advance The Furthest?

Here are the teams from California and how likely they are to advance the furthest of the bunch, according to BetOnline.ag:

Golden State Warriors (+135)

They have been an odd team to predict this season, given their abysmal road record and players coming in and out of the lineup for various reasons. But they are one of the darlings of this year’s postseason, and despite their 6th seed ranking, are one of the top-4 championship favorites according to most outlets.

They’ll draw the Kings in the first round, making for short travel during their opening series. The defending champions will look to take advantage of Sacramento’s youth, and Golden State is a -225 favorite to win the series outright.

Team To Advance Furthest Odds Play Warriors +135 Lakers +225 Kings +350 Clippers +400

Los Angeles Lakers (+225)

The Lakers were one of the hottest teams in the NBA to finish the regular season, but just squeaked by the short-handed Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. They’ll have a tough test in the first round, going up against the 2nd seeded Grizzlies, but Memphis is short-handed themselves up front. LeBron James and company will look to take advantage.

Sacramento Kings (+350)

Arguably the best and most fun story of the 2023 NBA season has been the turnaround for the Sacramento Kings, as they have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They’ll face one of the biggest first round tests of any team going against the aforementioned Warriors, but perhaps a historically dominant offense will help them get over the hump.

Los Angeles Clippers (+400)

The Clippers are currently at the bottom of the list (according to the website and not the tweet), and it is likely due to the quality of their first round opponent and the lack of presence from one of their star players. The Phoenix Suns have let to lose with Kevin Durant in the lineup, and they Clippers will have to take them on without the help of Paul George.

