After a wild Easter Sunday of NBA action, the field is set for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. There are intriguing matchups in each conference, but the oddsmakers are going heavy on the East this year.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have been the top teams in the league all season, as their records have indicated. They finished with the top two records in the NBA, the Celtics falling just one game short of the Bucks’ 58 win total.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Bucks (+265) Are The Favorites To Win It All

🗣 Best record in the NBA!! pic.twitter.com/D0JgmQyCjF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 9, 2023

Add the Philadelphia 76ers having the third-best record in the league, and it is apparent which of the two conference reigned supreme in the regular season.

The sports books are riding that wave in the odds distribution to win the NBA Championship.

The Bucks are the favorites entering the postseason, coming in with a +265 designation. The team struggled with injuries, having key players in and out of the lineup during the season’s stretch run, but they should have a full boat of availability in the playoffs. Should they remain healthy, they’ll be the team to beat.

The Celtics are not far behind in the odds listings, coming in at +320. Jayson Tatum is enjoying the best season of his career, and was even considered in the MVP discussion before it became a two/three-man race. They are the defending champions of the conference, and their potential meeting with the Bucks in the conference finals could be an epic series.

Where Do The Rest Of The Teams Rank?

𝐂𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃. It’s time to #RallyTheValley for the 2023 NBA Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/f3Zt43CPlo — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 5, 2023

The 76ers come in at +950, giving the Eastern Conference three of the four teams with the shortest championship odds. But sandwiched between them and the Celtics are the Phoenix Suns, who haven’t lost a game with Kevin Durant in the lineup. They come in with the third-best odds at +450.

The East is top-heavy, though. After the 76ers, the next five teams listed are all from the West, including the Warriors (+950), Nuggets (+1000), and Lakers (+1800).

The play-in tournament is scheduled to start on Monday evening. The official 16-team NBA Playoffs will begin on Saturday. The Celtics will play at 3:30pm Eastern against the team that qualifies for the 7th seed. The Bucks will play on Sunday against the 8th seed.

