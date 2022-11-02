NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Zion Over Points Among Our NBA Best Bets

With a dozen NBA happening tonight, our basketball writers have put together three player prop picks which can be backed with a $1000 free bet from BetOnline.
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight
- Zion Williamson Over 25.5 Points @ -107 with BetOnline
- Jaylen Brown Over 23.5 Points @ -113 with BetOnline
- Mike Conley Over 5.5 Assists @ -118 with BetOnline
Best NBA Betting Sites
How to Claim a $1000 NBA Free Bet For Our Player Prop Picks
As mentioned, we have listed how to claim $1000 worth of bonuses for this evening’s NBA action.
- Click to register with BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 using the code INSIDERS.
- Claim a deposit 50% match of up to $1000.
- Select your NBA bet and hope it’s winner!
NBA Player Prop Pick Odds
Ready for the action, you can find our top three player prop picks, as well as the latest NBA betting odds for tonight’s games.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+110
|Boston Celtics
|-130
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+135
|New Orleans Pelicans
|-155
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Dallas Mavericks
|-220
|Utah Jazz
|+190
NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Zion Williamson Over 24.5 Points @ -107 with BetOnline
Getting our NBA player prop picks underway, we take a trip to LA where the 1-for-5 Lakers will be quaking in their boots at the thought of another offensive onslaught.
This time in the shape of Zion Williamson, who after sitting out ties with the Suns and Mavericks returned to the court to put up 21 points against the other side of LA in the Clippers.
While that wouldn’t be enough to cover the implied total for this one, the Lakers have been bullied defensively despite finally putting up a win on the sixth time of asking last time out. Zion will relish going up against a shaky defence, and the 22-year-old has hit this total twice so far in four appearances.
NBA Player Prop Pick 2: Jaylen Brown Over 23.5 Points @ -113 with BetOnline
Next, we are expecting Jaylen Brown to surpass his implied points total in a crucial match-up against the Cavaliers.
The latter managed to claim a hugely impressive victory against the Celtics last week to continue their impeccable run of form, and now face them again in the hope of putting further distance between themselves and Boston near the top of the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics will need to clinch a win here if they want to stay hot on the heels of Cleveland, and we are expecting Jaylen Brown to have a leading role by hitting over 23.5 points – he has achieved this in four of his six appearances so far.
NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Mike Conley Over 5.5 Assists @ -118 with BetOnline
Lastly, we head to Texas where Utah Jazz face off against the Mavericks in the hope of extending their record to 7-for-2.
Our pick goes to Mike Conley to put up over 5.5 assists for this match-up. He has been an integral part of Utah’s stunning run of form, averaging 2.3 rebounds and 11.6 points.
However, he has been their main playmaking asset thus far, averaging seven assists per game and surpassing this game’s implied total in half of his season starts.