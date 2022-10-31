NBA Picks, Lines And Odds Including Pistons vs Bucks, Rockets vs Clippers

The NBA season is back in full swing. There are a number of games on tonight, and we’ve looked at two in particular. Here at Sportslens we are on hand to offer some expert picks, along with the latest odds among the current NBA betting markets.
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Picks
- 📅 Date: October 31st, 2022
- 🕛 Tip-off: 8pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Pistons +590 | Bucks -810
Giannis and the Bucks host the Detroit Pistons looking to avoid any Halloween frights and extend their perfect start. Just as the Bucks have been in fine, so has their star Giannis. Giannis has an impressive 34.4 PPG. 5.8 APG and 14 RPG after the opening five games. They’re looking to grab themselves another trip to the NBA Finals at the end of the season.
The Bucks are against a Pistons team that are in a stage of rebuilding their roster. Last season they drafted Cade Cunningham as a number one pick. Cunningham started last season slow but managed to start hitting number one pick form as the season went on. He’ll be important to the Pistons throughout this season and the upcoming years.
The Bucks are clear favourites to many. You’ll get good money on the Pistons to pull off a shock win.
Pistons vs Bucks Picks
- Giannis Over 32.5 Points @ -120 with BetOnline
- Cunningham At Least 24 Points @ +122 with BetOnline
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Pistons
|+590
|Bucks
|-810
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Bookmaker
|Pistons
|+13 (-113)
|Bucks
|-13 (-107)
Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers Picks
- 📅 Date: October 20th, 2022
- 🕛 Tip-off: 10:40pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Rockets +355 | Clippers -435
Two teams with negative season records meet tonight. The Los Angeles Clippers (2-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing run when they host the Houston Rockets (1-6). The four defeats ruined what was a good 2-0 start this season, including a victory over rivals Lakers.
The Houston Rockets have had an even worse start to their season. Their poor start is reflected by the fact Houston is the NBA’s 23rd-ranked offense with 109.9 PPG. Their poor offense will need to improve quickly if they want to pick a W tonight.
Rockets vs Clippers Picks
- Kevin Porter Jr. Over 19.5 Points @ -114 with BetOnline
- Paul George Over 5.5 Assists @ -120 with BetOnline
Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Rockets
|+355
|Clippers
|-435
Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers Betting Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Bookmaker
|Rockets
|+9.5 (-110)
|Clippers
|-9.5 (-110)