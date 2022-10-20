We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The NBA season has returned and action is coming thick and fast with two more games on Thursday night. Here at Sportslens we are on hand to offer some expert picks, along with the latest odds among the current NBA betting markets.

Best NBA Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Picks

📅 Date: October 20th, 2022

October 20th, 2022 🕛 Tip-off: 8pm EST

8pm EST 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia 🎲 Moneyline Odds: 76ers -165 | Bucks +145

The 76ers feature for the second time this week having suffered an opening night defeat at the hands of Championship runners-up Boston Celtics. They will be hoping to get a victory under their belts when they return for their first home soil match of the season against Milwaukee Bucks.

These two sides were among the three teams to tie for second place in the Eastern Conference last year, and although the 76ers are favoured in the current market, this match-up will likely see both sides going blow for blow in equal measure.

Despite this, we are expecting Philadelphia to clinch the win here back on home ground. Milwaukee had a torrid preseason, losing all five of their games and will likely have to knock off some rust having been one of two sides not to feature earlier in the week.

They will also be without three key players in Adetokunbo, Connaughton and Matthews, which will only hamper an already lacklustre 3-point defense against a 76ers team that were accurate on the arc in their opener.

Philadelphia went 39-17 when the moneyline frontrunner last season, which translates to 69.6% of those games.

76ers vs Bucks Picks

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Philadelphia 76ers -165 Milwaukee Bucks +145

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Lines

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Picks

📅 Date: October 20th, 2022

October 20th, 2022 🕛 Tip-off: 11pm EST

11pm EST 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

Crypto.com Arena, LA 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Clippers -215 | Lakers +185

Much like the Bucks, the LA Clippers also get their season underway on Thursday evening when they take on city rivals the Lakers, who suffered a convincing 123-109 defeat against NBA champions Golden State earlier in the week.

There is certainly a case to be made, providing the roster remains healthy, that the Clippers have perhaps the deepest talent pool in the NBA. At the forefront Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, along with the likes of Norman Powell, John Wall, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann, there are huge expectations resting on the shoulders of the Clippers this season.

1️⃣ day away from the regular season so here are some highlights from #️⃣1️⃣. pic.twitter.com/fBj55dNH6K — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 19, 2022

As for the Lakers, while I refuse to write them off after one game, there were not many redeeming takeaways from their opener despite coming up against the top side in the league.

LeBron James is imperious as ever, but without a strong supporting cast they will most likely fall to a second defeat here. Add to that the fact James averaged just 23.3 points against the Clippers last season along with a sub-par 99 offensive rating, this looks to have a Clippers victory in waiting.

Clippers vs Lakers Picks

Los Angeles Clippers -5.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

LeBron James Under 29.5 Points @ -103 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Los Angeles Clippers -215 Los Angeles Lakers +185

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Betting Lines