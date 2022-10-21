NBA Picks, Lines, And Odds, Including Boston-Miami & Denver-Golden State

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The NBA season is still in its infancy, and we have 11 games on tonight’s slate. Here at Sportslens, we are on hand to offer some expert picks, along with the latest odds among the current NBA betting markets.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Picks

📅 Date: October 21st, 2022

🕛 Tip-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden, NY

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Pistons +200 | Knicks -263

The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites when they welcome the Pistons. Detroit opened its season with a four-point home victory over the Orlando Magic, and the Knicks suffered a three-point OT away loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.Take the Knicks to cover at home.

They played Memphis tough and came back from a huge deficit on the road against a very good Grizzlies side. Detroit is young and has some good talent but not enough to cover the spread.

The Knicks play great defense, and this game should end Under the oddsmakers’ total. The Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in New York, and I expect this trend to continue tonight.

Pistons vs Knicks Picks

Knicks -6.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Knicks Under 217 points @ -110 with BetOnline

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Detroit Pistons +205 New York Knicks -263

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Betting Lines

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Picks

📅 Date: October 21st, 2022

🕛 Tip-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: FTX Arena, Miami FL

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Boston -134 | Miami Heat +121

This should be a good basketball game tonight when the Celtics meet the Heat. Both sides are considered favorites to win the NBA Eastern Conference, but these sides are trending in the opposite direction. Boston opened their season with a solid home win over Philly, while Miami was bounced at home by the Chicago Bulls.

I like the Celtics to win this game straight-up. They have more offensive firepower and looked hungry throughout their game with the 76ers. Miami didn’t play with any sense of urgency against the Bulls, and while I expect it to be close, I expect Boston to win this game.

This game will likely end under the bookies’ 219-point total. Both sides play very good defense, and neither side are particularly good shooters from inside or outside the arc. Boston plays at a considerably slower pace than Miami, and there likely won’t be enough possessions to clear 217 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Picks

Celtics ML @ -134 with BetOnline

Heat Under 219 @ -105 with BetOnline

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Boston Celtics -134 Miami Heat +121

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Lines

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Picks

📅 Date: October 21st, 2022

🕛 Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EST

🏟 Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta GA

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Magic +275 | Hawks -357

Orlando suffered a four-point away loss to the Detroit Pistons and are eight-point away underdogs. Atlanta topped the Houston Rockets at home by 10 points and looked good on both ends of the floor.

The Magic is in terminal rebuild mode, and they’ll have difficulty covering the 8.5 points. Trae Young has a terrific sidekick in Dejounte Murray, and that one-two backcourt punch and John Collins doing his thing will prove too much for the young Magic to deal with on the road.

Look for this contest to stay under the 222-point total. The Under is 41-20 in the last 61 meetings and 23-8 over their last 31 encounters in Atlanta. Orlando commits too many turnovers and doesn’t shoot well enough to make up the difference.

Magic vs. Hawks Picks

Atlanta Hawks -8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Atlanta Hawks Under 222 @ -110 with BetOnline

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Orlando Magic +275 Atlanta Hawks -357

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Lines

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Picks

📅 Date: October 21st, 2022

🕛 Tip-Off: 8:00 pm EST

🏟 Venue: Toyota Center, Houston TX

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Grizzlies -213 | Rockets +175

Memphis blew a 15-point halftime lead and needed OT to defeat the New York Knicks. Houston suffered a 10-point away loss to the Atlanta Hawks, where they shot 22% from beyond the arc and 42% from the floor.

Look for Memphis to cover the spread tonight. The Grizzlies are 4-2-0 ATS over their past five with the Rockets, and Houston doesn’t defend well enough against a Memphis side with plenty of offensive firepower. The Rockets have lost eight consecutive regular-season contests dating back to last season, and Memphis will cover the 5.5 points.

I can see the appeal for thinking this contest will exceed the total but the Grizzlies don’t play fast enough, and Houston won’t score enough against a decent Memphis defense. The Under is 30-14 in the last 44 meetings in Houston, and I expect that trend to continue tonight.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Picks

Grizzlies -5.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Rockets Under 230.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Memphis Grizzlies -213 Houston +175

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Betting Lines

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Picks

📅 Date: October 21st, 2022

🕛Tip-Off: 10:00 pm EST

🏟 Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco CA

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Nuggets +199 | Warriors -227

The Nuggets are coming off a 21-point away loss to the Utah Jazz, and the defending champions opened their season with a solid 123-109 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is questionable tonight, and even if he plays, the edge has to go to the Warriors. Golden State is as deep of a team as you will see in the NBA, and they have too much firepower and will eventually wear down the Nuggets. Golden State didn’t shoot the ball particularly well against the Lakers and still won by nine, and if they get hot, Denver won’t have a chance of covering.

The Under is the play for tonight. Utah thumped Denver, and it’s a safe bet they won’t want to open their season with consecutive blow-out losses. They aren’t a very good offensive side, so look for them to focus more on the defensive end of the floor. Golden State plays very good defense, and they match up well with Denver. Look for this one to go under 229.5 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Picks

Warriors -5.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Under 229.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Denver Nuggets +197 Golden State Warriors -227

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Lines