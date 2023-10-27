Betting

NBA Odds: Will The Bulls Make Billy Donovan The First Coach Fired In 2023-24?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz i2
rsz i2

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan began the 2023-24 season as the favorite for which NBA coach would be fired first. If it is possible to make your hot seat even hotter after one game, Donovan has done so.

Will Billy Donovan Be The First NBA Head Coach To Be Fired?

Expectations are low for Chicago this season. They entered the year with a +6000 designation to win the Eastern Conference, having a roster that is devoid of any real depth and has trade rumors constantly swirling around their three best players. The absence of Lonzo Ball certainly hurts, and the Bulls simply don’t have the talent to replace him.

To start the season, the Bulls were at home in Chicago. They hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night, and were 2.5 point favorites in their own arena to kick off the season. Donovan’s team shot 41.5% from the floor to OKC’s 54.9% and lost by a 20-point margin, 124-104.

The Bulls made headlines the following day for all the wrong reasons. It was reported on Thursday morning that the players on Chicago’s roster had called a players-only meeting following the game, something that is typically reserved in the NBA for mid-season melt downs or dire times during a collapsing playoff run.

To have a players-only meeting after the first night of the season is a massive red flag for Donovan and his crew. He is now listed at +400 to be the first NBA head coach to be fired this year, solidifying himself as the favorite.

Steve Clifford And Jason Kidd Not Far Behind

But Steve Clifford isn’t far behind. The Charlotte Hornets were one of the worst teams in the league last year during Clifford’s first season with the team (on his second stint), and there are some expectations of improvement. The Hornets started off their season well, however, by defeating the Hawks by 6 at home on Wednesday.

Bet on Jason Kidd First NBA Coach Fired (+600) at BetOnline

Jason Kidd rounds out the top-3, coming in at +600. There is a major blemish on his record due to the collapse of the Mavericks down the stretch last season after they traded for Kyrie Irving. Kidd is entering his third season as the head coach in Dallas, but thee are high expectations with a superstar duo like Irving and Luka Dončić, and Mark Cuban will need to see marked improvement if Kidd hopes to keep his job.

Minnesota’s Chris Finch (+700) and Washington’s Wes Unseld Jr. (+800) round out the top-5.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz i2
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Will The Bulls Make Billy Donovan The First Coach Fired In 2023-24?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11min
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Heat Vs. Celtics Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics both started the 2023-24 season with a win. Jimmy Butler and the Heat defeated the Pistons 103-102. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics beat the…

Tyson Fury Boxing
Betting
Best Bonuses For Betting On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Update
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h

We’ve got three of the best bonuses for betting on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in ANY US State listed below that also have up to $2,250 in free bets….

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 5 1
Betting
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offer In The USA – Claim BetNow’s $1000 Free Bets Today
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 3
Betting
Claim The Everygame Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offer In ANY US State TODAY
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 2
Betting
Bovada Sportsbook Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offer: How To Claim $750 Free Bet In USA
Author image Paul Kelly  •  10h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Betting
BetOnline Sportsbook Offering $1000 Betting Bonus For Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In EVERY US State
Author image Paul Kelly  •  12h
Arrow to top