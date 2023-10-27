Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan began the 2023-24 season as the favorite for which NBA coach would be fired first. If it is possible to make your hot seat even hotter after one game, Donovan has done so.

Will Billy Donovan Be The First NBA Head Coach To Be Fired?

Expectations are low for Chicago this season. They entered the year with a +6000 designation to win the Eastern Conference, having a roster that is devoid of any real depth and has trade rumors constantly swirling around their three best players. The absence of Lonzo Ball certainly hurts, and the Bulls simply don’t have the talent to replace him.

To start the season, the Bulls were at home in Chicago. They hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night, and were 2.5 point favorites in their own arena to kick off the season. Donovan’s team shot 41.5% from the floor to OKC’s 54.9% and lost by a 20-point margin, 124-104.

The Bulls made headlines the following day for all the wrong reasons. It was reported on Thursday morning that the players on Chicago’s roster had called a players-only meeting following the game, something that is typically reserved in the NBA for mid-season melt downs or dire times during a collapsing playoff run.

To have a players-only meeting after the first night of the season is a massive red flag for Donovan and his crew. He is now listed at +400 to be the first NBA head coach to be fired this year, solidifying himself as the favorite.

Steve Clifford And Jason Kidd Not Far Behind

But Steve Clifford isn’t far behind. The Charlotte Hornets were one of the worst teams in the league last year during Clifford’s first season with the team (on his second stint), and there are some expectations of improvement. The Hornets started off their season well, however, by defeating the Hawks by 6 at home on Wednesday.

Jason Kidd rounds out the top-3, coming in at +600. There is a major blemish on his record due to the collapse of the Mavericks down the stretch last season after they traded for Kyrie Irving. Kidd is entering his third season as the head coach in Dallas, but thee are high expectations with a superstar duo like Irving and Luka Dončić, and Mark Cuban will need to see marked improvement if Kidd hopes to keep his job.

Minnesota’s Chris Finch (+700) and Washington’s Wes Unseld Jr. (+800) round out the top-5.