NBA Odds: Will Mac McClung Repeat As Dunk Contest Champion?

While we are well into the second half of the NBA schedule, the unofficial “midway” point of the regular season is here. The All-Star Game will be played, and its festivities will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana this coming weekend, the first time that the city has hosted the event since 1985.

NBA All-Star Weekend Is Right Around The Corner

Sources: The NBA’s likely Slam Dunk Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Mac McClung, Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jacob Toppin. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/P474qRHULz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

The game itself won’t be played until Sunday, but there will be plenty of action worth tuning in to in the days leading up. On Friday, the Celebrity Game will be held and will be followed by the Rising Stars Challenge to wrap up the evening. But the most eventful night of All-Star Weekend is typically Saturday, and this year should be no different.

Many of the marquee events, including the Skills Competition and Three-Point Contest, will be held throughout the evening, but the final one is typically the one that is looked forward to most.

This year’s Slam Dunk Contest will have four competitors from all ends of the NBA spectrum, from stars on championship contenders to League stars fighting for a spot at the next level.

Who Are The Favorites To Win The Dunk Contest?

Tristan Jass popped out to assist Mac McClung while he practices for the Dunk Contest 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/Esqt5VjseG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

So who has the best odds of winning this year’s version of the event? Here are the lines from the oddsmakers at BetOnline:

Mac McClung -170

Last year, McClung was not only the first G-League player to accept an invitation to the Dunk Contest, but he also won the event in his first try. Of the 20 scores that he received from the judges on the evening, 19 of them were a perfect 50. He is currently playing with the Osceola Magic of the G-League, but was once again given the opportunity to compete, and is this year’s favorite heading into the competition.

Jacob Toppin +325

Toppin is a lengthy 6 foot 9 inch small forward who is currently a part of the New York Knicks organization. He has spent much of his rookie year with the team’s G-League affiliate, but has made four appearances on the big stage so far during the 2023-24 season. He is known as a high-flyer, which, combined with his length, makes him a prime candidate to be a surprise winner of the Dunk Contest.

Jaylen Brown +575

Jaylen Brown is one of the biggest, and richest, stars in the NBA today. So the fact that he is participating in the Dunk Contest is somewhat curious, but it is nice to see a big name after last year’s list of widely unknown participants. Brown has never really been seen as a creative or explosive dunker, but he may have something up his sleeve for the competition. His value of +575 makes him an attractive bet.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. +600

The Dunk Contest is often about sheer athleticism (to go along with the creativeness), and Jaquez Jr. isn’t exactly thought of as being placed into that category. But the rookie has had some big time flushes at the rim so far this year, so he could have something ready in his bag of tricks.