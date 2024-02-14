Betting

NBA Odds: Will Mac McClung Repeat As Dunk Contest Champion?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 75
rsz 75

While we are well into the second half of the NBA schedule, the unofficial “midway” point of the regular season is here. The All-Star Game will be played, and its festivities will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana this coming weekend, the first time that the city has hosted the event since 1985.

NBA All-Star Weekend Is Right Around The Corner

The game itself won’t be played until Sunday, but there will be plenty of action worth tuning in to in the days leading up. On Friday, the Celebrity Game will be held and will be followed by the Rising Stars Challenge to wrap up the evening. But the most eventful night of All-Star Weekend is typically Saturday, and this year should be no different.

Many of the marquee events, including the Skills Competition and Three-Point Contest, will be held throughout the evening, but the final one is typically the one that is looked forward to most.

This year’s Slam Dunk Contest will have four competitors from all ends of the NBA spectrum, from stars on championship contenders to League stars fighting for a spot at the next level.

Who Are The Favorites To Win The Dunk Contest?

So who has the best odds of winning this year’s version of the event? Here are the lines from the oddsmakers at BetOnline:

Mac McClung -170

Last year, McClung was not only the first G-League player to accept an invitation to the Dunk Contest, but he also won the event in his first try. Of the 20 scores that he received from the judges on the evening, 19 of them were a perfect 50. He is currently playing with the Osceola Magic of the G-League, but was once again given the opportunity to compete, and is this year’s favorite heading into the competition.

Bet on Mac McClung (-170) at BetOnline

Jacob Toppin +325

Toppin is a lengthy 6 foot 9 inch small forward who is currently a part of the New York Knicks organization. He has spent much of his rookie year with the team’s G-League affiliate, but has made four appearances on the big stage so far during the 2023-24 season. He is known as a high-flyer, which, combined with his length, makes him a prime candidate to be a surprise winner of the Dunk Contest.

Jaylen Brown +575

Jaylen Brown is one of the biggest, and richest, stars in the NBA today. So the fact that he is participating in the Dunk Contest is somewhat curious, but it is nice to see a big name after last year’s list of widely unknown participants. Brown has never really been seen as a creative or explosive dunker, but he may have something up his sleeve for the competition. His value of +575 makes him an attractive bet.

Bet on Jaylen Brown (+575) at BetOnline

Jaime Jaquez Jr. +600

The Dunk Contest is often about sheer athleticism (to go along with the creativeness), and Jaquez Jr. isn’t exactly thought of as being placed into that category. But the rookie has had some big time flushes at the rim so far this year, so he could have something ready in his bag of tricks.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 75
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Will Mac McClung Repeat As Dunk Contest Champion?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024
rsz 1fkq4ylhsyjoo3bk64vle6yw4we
Betting
NBA Odds: The Two-Man Race For The 6th Man Of The Year Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024

As we approach the NBA All-Star break, things around the league are starting to take shape. We are starting to see who the contenders will be in the coming playoffs,…

mahomes kelce
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Canada – Canada Sports Betting
Author image Owen Fulda  •  Feb 11 2024

This guide will show you how you can bet on the Super Bowl in any Canadian province with our selected NFL sports betting sites. All the sites featured on this…

Cómo apostar en la Super Bowl en EE. UU. - Mejores Casas de Apuestas USA
Betting
How to Bet on the Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem in USA – US Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl MVP
Betting
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In USA – Best US Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 11 2024
How To Place Super Bowl Player Props In the USA
Betting
How to Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In USA – US Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 11 2024
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In The USA – US Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top