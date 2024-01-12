NBA Odds: Who Would Coach The Lakers If Darvin Ham Is Fired?

The Los Angeles Lakers had expectations of making perhaps one last run to the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 season. And while things started off with the team jumping out to a respectable 14-9 record and winning the In-Season Tournament, hard times have fallen on the team, as they lost 9 of 11 from December 15th until January 1st. Due to the lack of success nearly midway thought the season, there have been rumblings that the team could be looking to make a coaching change.

NBA: Who Would Replace Darvin Ham As Lakers Coach?

Report: Lakers plan to be patient with Darvin Ham and allow him to grow into head coaching role https://t.co/ZhEizsNrqC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 10, 2024

LeBron James has by no means announced any intention to retire, as he is still performing at an ultra-high level given his age, but there is reason to believe that he is coming up on the end of his NBA playing career. In an attempt to maximize his final days and years, he may look to use his power to move away from Darvin Ham, the current head coach who has had a reported disconnect in the locker room lately.

Who would the Lakers turn to in order to replace Ham as the head man? Here are some of the candidates listed at BetOnline:

Phil Handy (+200)

If the Lakers wanted to keep their search in-house, Handy would be the next in line for the job. He has been an assistant for the team since 2019, his second stint with the team during his nearly 13 years as an NBA coach. Handy is popular within the organization, and likely has a good rapport with James.

Doc Rivers (+300)

One of the names that has been floated the most as a potential replacement is long-time NBA coach Doc Rivers. He has the well-known name and the championship pedigree, though he failed in his attempts to bring a talented 76ers team to glory in his most recent stint. Rivers is currently working as an NBA analyst and commentator for ESPN.

Terry Stotts (+400)

While he doesn’t have a championship ring as a head coach, Terry Stotts has the NBA experience that James and the Lakers could be looking for should they part ways with Ham. He was most recently hired as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks for 2023, but spent just 3 months on the job before resigning ahead of the team’s first preseason game. Stotts is most known for his time with the Trail Blazers, but also had the head job with the Bucks and Hawks at different points in his coaching career.

Jeff Van Gundy (+900)

There are a couple of guys on the odds board between Stotts and Van Gundy, but the latter would make for a wildly interesting prospect. He hasn’t coached in the league since 2007, spending most of the time since as a broadcaster, and has made no indication that he would prefer to return to the bench. But apparently the oddsmakers believe the Van Gundy has a good enough chance to be a top-5 candidate for the Lakers’ job.