Along with Victor Wembanyama, Damian Lillard has been the story of the off-season in the NBA. The superstar has finally come clean about his unhappiness with playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, and requested a trade at the beginning of the month.

But rumors were flying long before that. It has long been speculated that the Miami Heat were the destination of choice for Lillard should he leave his current situation, and he has doubled down on that notion through comments from his agent. It was reported that Lillard’s camp had told other teams not to trade for their client, and that there was only one place that he wanted to play.

The two sides are taking their time in coming to an agreement. It felt like things would come to head during the week of the NBA Draft in which the Blazers held the 3rd overall pick. But that time came and went with no action on the Lillard trade market, and there has been no solid news since the announcement of the trade request.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning, though, as reporters from all different outlets try to draw up their conclusions for when and what might happen.

And which one of those reporters will be the first to break the news once Damian Lillard gets traded? You can bet on it at BetOnline.ag.

Who will be the first reporter to break the Damian Lillard trade? Woj +160

Shams +170

Chris Haynes +200

Any other reporter +750 pic.twitter.com/EyBxCPj5Ny — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 10, 2023

The leader in the clubhouse is Adrian Wojnarowski. He is known leader in breaking news for the nation’s biggest sports outlet, and he is often the first to the big stories. He is listed as a +160 favorite to be the first reporter on the case, but the other candidates are not far behind.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania comes in at +170 given his rise to the top of the NBA reporting game, and senior NBA insider Chris Haynes sits at +200. “Any Other Reporter” comes in at +750.

There are other Lillard-related wagers that can be made on the website. There is an over/under on a date in which a trade will take place (after July 31st +150, before -200), and a question of whether or not he will hold out if he is not granted his request.

