NBA Odds: Warriors Will Be Favored Against Lakers In Round 2

In what could be the final post season match up between the two players that provided us with so many competitive games and series, LeBron James and Steph Curry will meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the Lakers and Warriors will go toe to toe.

Both teams struggled at times during the regular season, but put together strong runs down the stretch to get them into their respective spots for the playoffs. Both were the lower seeds in their first round series, but both were able to come out victorious.

NBA Odds: Steph Curry, Warriors Are Favorites Over LeBron James, Lakers

STEPH VS. LEBRON. WARRIORS VS. LAKERS. This is going to be fun 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/iu2VpGktew — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023

The Warriors played in a must-see classic of a series that went 7 games, but the magic of Curry was able to help them advance past the Sacramento Kings. There was plenty of fan fare around the Lakers series as well, but it was centered mostly on the chatter off of the court rather than the blowout games that we saw on it.

But as fate would have it, the two superstars will have their teams matched up once again. It will be the first time that James and Curry play each other in the postseason outside of the NBA Finals, though there was a play-in game between the two a couple of years ago.

The sports books are giving the early edge to the Warriors, who rightfully deserve it. They had the better regular season overall, and are the higher seed and will have home court advantage in the match up.

Warriors Are One Of The Championship Favorites

– No. 8 Heat defeat No. 1 Bucks

– No. 7 Lakers defeat No. 2 Grizzlies

– No. 6 Warriors defeat No. 3 Kings

– No. 5 Knicks defeat No. 4 Cavs What a start to the playoffs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sEni1lsbhh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 30, 2023

At the conclusion of the Warriors’ Game 7 against the Kings on Sunday, the early lines were released for the next series and for its Game 1. The Warriors come in as -148 favorites overall, while the Lakers have the underdog designation of +128. It opens as the closest match up of the four semi-finals series going on throughout the league.

As for Game 1, the Warriors hold the edge there too with their home court advantage. They have opened as 4.5 point favorites, but they face a shorter turnaround, having just one day in between games after having to play Sunday afternoon in Sacramento.

As for the championship odds for both teams after the first round, they come in about where you’d expect. The Nuggets are the current favorites to win the Western Conference at +210, with the Warriors trailing at +250. The Lakers are listed last at +325.

Their championship odds are a bit more attractive, given that 4 of the 5 teams with the shortest odds are teams from the West. The Warriors are listed at +550 and the Lakers come in at +650.

