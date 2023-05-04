NBA Odds: Warriors Are Heavy Favorites Over Lakers In Game 2

Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place tonight, and the home team will be the heavy favorite.

The Warriors were favorites in Game 1 also, though that didn’t exactly work out for them. Despite the disparity in three pointers, the Lakers were able to come out with a huge win on the road and flip home court advantage immediately. The game was well contested, as Los Angeles held a 14-point lead mid-way through the 4th quarter, but the Warriors came storming back in typical Warriors fashion.

NBA Odds: Warriors Heavy Favorites Over Lakers In Game 2

Lakers now the favorites according the Vegas. Steph officially the underdog again. pic.twitter.com/g7K1fRUhJN — 𝐋• (@clarkkent415) May 4, 2023

The game came down to one final attempt by Golden State in order to tie the game, but the now infamous shot by Jordan Poole clanked off of the rim and the Lakers were able to hold on for the victory.

They’ll face an even tougher test on Thursday night, according to the oddsmakers. The Warriors are currently listed as 6-point favorites, and their money line designation comes in at -250. The sports books are typically pretty sure of Golden State not dropping two games in a row, especially on their home court.

The Lakers, however, are now the favorites to win the series. Before Game 1, Golden State was the slight favorite to advance to the Western Conference Finals. They were listed at -148 with Los Angeles coming in at +128, but those numbers have essentially switched.

Now that the Lakers have stolen the first game from Golden State, they are now the series favorite and are listed at -160. The Warriors are now +140.

These numbers might not shift much if Golden State is victorious in Game 2 on Thursday night. The betting odds on a series typically flip when a road game is won, and the Lakers coming back to LA tied at 1-1 still might help give them the upper hand. But, if LeBron James and company are able to win two in a row in the road, then they’ll be huge favorites for the series, and the Warriors will have some serious work to do to catch up.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6PM Pacific, while Game 3 will be played in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

