Betting

NBA Odds: Warriors Are Heavy Favorites Over Lakers In Game 2

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 14873329250
rsz 14873329250

Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place tonight, and the home team will be the heavy favorite.

The Warriors were favorites in Game 1 also, though that didn’t exactly work out for them. Despite the disparity in three pointers, the Lakers were able to come out with a huge win on the road and flip home court advantage immediately. The game was well contested, as Los Angeles held a 14-point lead mid-way through the 4th quarter, but the Warriors came storming back in typical Warriors fashion.

NBA Odds: Warriors Heavy Favorites Over Lakers In Game 2

The game came down to one final attempt by Golden State in order to tie the game, but the now infamous shot by Jordan Poole clanked off of the rim and the Lakers were able to hold on for the victory.

They’ll face an even tougher test on Thursday night, according to the oddsmakers. The Warriors are currently listed as 6-point favorites, and their money line designation comes in at -250. The sports books are typically pretty sure of Golden State not dropping two games in a row, especially on their home court.

The Lakers, however, are now the favorites to win the series. Before Game 1, Golden State was the slight favorite to advance to the Western Conference Finals. They were listed at -148 with Los Angeles coming in at +128, but those numbers have essentially switched.

Bet on Lakers (+6.5) at BetOnline

Now that the Lakers have stolen the first game from Golden State, they are now the series favorite and are listed at -160. The Warriors are now +140.

These numbers might not shift much if Golden State is victorious in Game 2 on Thursday night. The betting odds on a series typically flip when a road game is won, and the Lakers coming back to LA tied at 1-1 still might help give them the upper hand. But, if LeBron James and company are able to win two in a row in the road, then they’ll be huge favorites for the series, and the Warriors will have some serious work to do to catch up.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6PM Pacific, while Game 3 will be played in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting

LATEST Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Get $750 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: $1000 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight on Saturday, May 6, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight in Guadalajara, Mexico this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetNow Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
Everygame Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder In Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 3 2023
Arrow to top