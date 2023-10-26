The 2023-24 NBA season officially started on Tuesday and two more teams will make their debuts tonight. Giannis Antetokoumnpo and the Bucks will host Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA last season but lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

For the Sixers, they made it to the second round of the postseason. However, they blew a 3-2 lead to the Celtics and failed to make the Conference Finals for the third consecutive season. Coming into this season, the Bucks and Sixers both have their eyes set on making a deep playoff run. That will start tonight when they meet on TNT at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Milwaukee will host Philadelphia tonight for their first game of the season

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the 76ers vs. Bucks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Bucks on TNT

1. Joel Embiid Over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-108) via BetOnline

Tonight, the 76ers will be without 10-time all-star James Harden in their first game of the season. He had been away from the team due to personal reasons and missed all of their preseason action. Harden was asked not to travel with the team for their first game of the season. With that, Joel Embiid is going to need to step up and have a big game if the Sixers want to win.

Last season, Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. That’s roughly 47 points, rebounds, and assists per game for the 2022-23 league MVP. Tonight, Embiid’s O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at 43.5. Without Harden, that feels like a number that Embiid should crush tonight for the Sixers. He led the league in scoring last season and there are no signs of him slowing down. Taking him over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists, is a strong bet.

2. Damian Lillard Over 4.5 three-pointers made @ (+127) via BetOnline

After 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard requested a trade this offseason. Many thought he would traded to the Heat, but the Milwaukee Bucks ended up making a deal. Lillard is now with the Bucks and gets the chance to play alongside a two-time league MVP. The pairing of Antetokoumnpo and Lillard should be an exciting one to watch.

For the Bucks tonight, Lillard’s O/U for three-pointers made is set at 4.5. Last season, he averaged (4.2) threes per game. Playing in front of his new home crowd, expect to see Lillard have a big game. If he’s in the zone, making five threes should be a piece of cake for Lillard. He’ll make his Bucks debut tonight on TNT a 7:30 p.m. EST.

3. Tyrese Maxey Over 22.5 points @ (-114) via BetOnline

In 2022-23, Tyrese Maxey had a breakout season with the 76ers. He played in 60 games and made 41 starts, averaging a career-high (20.3) points. Under a new coaching staff this season, Maxey is expected to continue developing into what they hope to be an all-star. His three-point shooting was one of the strongest areas of his game last season. Maxey shot (.434) from being the arc.

Heading into 2023, Maxey should take another big jump on offense. Tonight, his O/U is set at 22.5 points. Without James Harden, Maxey could take on a bit more of the scoring load tonight for Philly. The potential for Maxey to have another big season for the 76ers is through the roof.