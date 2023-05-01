The 2023 NBA Playoffs have been whittled down to the final eight teams. After an entertaining first round full of drama and upsets, the conference semi-finals are set to get underway this week.

Now that the Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated from contention, the Boston Celtics are now the title favorites. Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in the league, and were predicted to win the championship by essentially every sports book in the country.

Jayson Tatum Is The Favorite To Win Finals MVP

Devin Booker (+1400) is the most-bet on player to win NBA Finals MVP @BetMGM 🏆 He has 13.7% of tickets and 15.1% of the handle to win the award. pic.twitter.com/Im2z2SlMrv — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 1, 2023

But due to the Miami Heat pulling off the Round 1 upset, the field is open again. And while the Celtics are listed as heavy favorites (+140) to be crowned NBA Champions, the next four teams listed are all of the remaining Western Conference franchises.

But there is also a proposition bet available, a future wager regarding which player will win NBA Finals MVP. And judging by the public’s tendencies, there is some value to be had with certain players on the list.

Jayson Tatum is the outright leader in the clubhouse and far and away favorite to win Finals MVP. The odds listings are of course directly related to which team is favored to win the championship, making Tatum (+175) the perfect candidate to be favored. His Celtics are the odds on favorite to win it all, and he is their leading scorer along with Jaylen Brown. Brown himself is in the running and could provide solid value at +700.

Finals MVP Odds Play Jayson Tatum +175 Steph Curry +600 Nikola Jokić +650 Jaylen Brown +700 Kevin Durant +800

But the betting public apparently already has their darling and potential moneymaker. Depending on which sports book you choose, the Phoenix Suns have the third-best odds of winning the NBA Championship, despite losing Game 1 against the Nuggets. Their best player is of course Kevin Durant, who is listed at +800 to win Finals MVP.

But what if the Suns are victorious and Durant either slightly underperforms or misses a game or two for whatever reason? It is a plausable scenario, and one that some bettors are banking on. According to BetMGM, Devin Booker is the most bet-on player to win Finals MVP.

Of all the possible candidates, Booker has received 13.7% of all of the tickets, and 15.1% of the handle.

There are more Western Conference behemoths sandwiched in between. Step Curry (+600) is the player listed directly after Tatum, with Nikola Jokić coming in slightly behind at +650. LeBron James is of course present in the Top-6, coming in with a +800 designation, the same as Durant.

