NBA Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Sill Top-3 Favorite To Win Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
After a stellar performance and comeback by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves with their backs up against the wall. But apparently, the oddsmakers don’t think that Giannis and company are in any real danger yet.

The Heat weren’t even supposed to be here. After a lackluster regular season, the team limped into the playoffs after having to sneak in as the 8th seed after the play-in tournament.

Milwaukee Bucks Still One Of The NBA Finals Favorites

But through some fortune with injuries to their opponent, and magnificent play from Butler as he continues his playoff dominance, the Heat find themselves up 3-1 on Milwaukee.

It would be quite the upset. The Bucks entered the postseason as the team to beat, having finished the regular season with the best record in the league and boasting arguably the deepest roster of any team. They were the odds-on favorites to win the championship, regardless of which sports book you use.

NBA Champions Odds Play
Boston Celtics +210 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +450 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +600 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +700 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +800 BetOnline logo

Things have certainly changed in that regard, but the Bucks haven’t dropped all that far given their standing in the current series. The Heat are now the favorites to advance over Milwaukee, but the line doesn’t reflect the usual margin that a team up 3-1 would get. Miami is sitting at just -135 to win the series, while the Bucks number comes in at +115.

Despite being 1-seeded underdogs in their opening round series, the Bucks are still in the top-3 in favorites to win it all. They have been passed by the Celtics and Suns for the shortest odds of any team, with Boston now the outright leader at +210. The Bucks come in at +600.

The next three teams listed are all from the Western Conference. The Warriors and Lakers were the betting darlings to start the postseason, given their status as lower seeds but with the pedigree and experience to make a deep run. They are both still in the top-6 with Golden State coming in at +700, and Los Angeles receiving a +800 designation.

On par with the Lakers and their +800 are the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers, who are the last two teams listed that aren’t considered serious long shots.

There is a gulf in odds between the 7th and 8th teams listed. The New York Knicks come in at +2800, and even more distant behind them is the Sacramento Kings at +4500.

