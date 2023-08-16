Winning the Most Improved Player Award in the NBA is far from meaningless. Over the past 10 years, we have seen names like Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, and Giannis Antetokounmpo take home the hardware. Ja Morant and Brandon Ingram have been the winners more recently.

Typically, an MIP season is a jumping point to even bigger things in an NBA career, sometimes even MVP awards. The jury is still out on last year’s winner, but Lauri Markkanen is hoping for big things in 2023-24.

LAURI MARKKANEN WINS THE 2023 NBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER AWARD 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fnc8VOSLJR — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2023

Here are some of the favorites and best bets to win the award this coming season:

Favorites And Best Bets To Win NBA Most Improved Player

Jordan Poole +700

One of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason was the trade between the Warriors and Wizards. Chris Paul may have been the more recognizable name in the deal, just Jordan Poole has a chance to make a serious impact on his new team.

It will be difficult for Poole to win the award based on statistical output. He was able to average over 20 points and 4.5 assists last season, so seeing a huge jump in his numbers is unlikely. But there will certainly be a boost, given that he was able to put up those numbers while playing behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the like.

If Poole is able to be the player that the Warriors thought he was when they signed him to a massive contract, then he could certainly average 26–28 points and be in line for MIP.

Klay Thompson gives Jordan Poole his flowers “Future All-Star for sure.” ❤️ (Via @PodcastPShow ) pic.twitter.com/K5kxgaXExm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 7, 2023

Cade Cunningham +1600

The former #1 overall pick has been solid during his first two seasons in the NBA, but he’s had serious trouble staying on the court due to health issues.

Cunningham played in just 12 games last year, but was able to average 19.9 points in his limited time. If he is able to get a full load of games in in 2023-24, as is able to improve on his 28% mark from 3-point range, then nabbing him at +1600 could be good value.

The Keegan Murray respect 🫡 pic.twitter.com/scRz7BMpQu — hex (@hex96_) August 7, 2023

Keegan Murray +3300

He was something of an afterthought in the Rookie of the Year conversation last season, but Murray was something of a sensation for the Kings. He was able to set the rookie record for most three pointers in a season, and was a big part of Sacramento’s surprising success.

Murray isn’t one of the favorites, but his +3300 designation provides excellent value. Of the players listed near the top, he has some of the most room for improvement, having averaged 12.2 points per game last season.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like