JJ Redick spent a couple of seasons of his playing career as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. And according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag, he could become a part of the organization again, this time as the head coach.

Despite the personal accolades, the 76ers were mostly a disappointment when looking at the 2022-23 season as a whole. Center Joel Embiid was able to win the NBA MVP award after a few years of being in the discussion, and the team finished with the third-best record in the entire league.

JJ Redick Is The Leader For 76ers Next Head Coach

JJ Redick is the current favorite to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers 😯, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/726OY2tGKB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2023

But for the third-straight year, they were eliminated in the conference semi-finals. This time it came at the hands of the Boston Celtics, sending the 76ers into a summer of unknowns.

One move has already been made. Putting his one championship from 15 years ago aside, Doc Rivers has recently been known as a coach unable to get his team over the hump in the playoffs. It happened once again this year, and Rivers was ousted as the team’s head coach just a couple of days ago.

So who might replace him? The oddsmakers like Redick’s chances.

JJ Redick (+300)

Redick spent two seasons with the 76ers, enjoying the best scoring seasons of his career by averaging 17.6 per in his 146 games. He has been retired for nearly two years now, but has stayed relevant around the NBA through his media presence and podcasting.

Given his excellent mind for the game, it was almost always a given that JJ Redick would end up in the coaching ranks at some point. He would be inheriting the league’s MVP for his first job if he were brought in by the 76ers.

Mike D’Antoni (+350)

Another name that would make sense for the 76ers would be Mike D’Antoni. Hiring him would likely be a play to keep James Harden around, as the two have an obvious history.

D’Antoni was the coach during the most productive years of Harden’s career with the Houston Rockets, and he was in Brooklyn as an assistant for the duo’s short time with the Nets. He hasn’t been a head coach since 2020, but he is worth keeping an eye on due to his affiliation with Harden.

Monty Williams (+400)

There are a lot of people around the NBA who believe that Monty Williams was unjustly fired by the Phoenix Suns. But he will be one of the hottest names on the market given what he was able to do at his last stop, and he could be the most logical choice for the 76ers in terms of experience and familiarity with today’s game.

