As we approach NBA All-Star weekend, we can begin to look forward to some of the special events that will be taking place over the span of three days. While the culmination of the entire event will be on Sunday with the actual All-Star Game, there will be plenty of eyes and attention on the city of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

NBA: Curry And Ionescu To Face Off In 3-Point Battle

Klay Thompson on 3PT contest between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu: “I got the Bay Area’s finest… Sabrina all day!” (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/9wVaTh8VY5 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 13, 2024

There will be some fan fare amid the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge that will take place on Friday night. But Saturday will be the real treat, with events such as the Dunk Contest and Three-Point contest scheduled for the evening. But this year, there will be a new wrinkle added to the mix, as there will be a battle of two of the best shooters in the NBA and WNBA competing in a long-ball competition.

Sabrina Ionescu has played four seasons in the WNBA, all with the New York Liberty. But she was on the basketball world’s radar far earlier than that, as she became a college star while playing at the University of Oregon. It was during that time that she formed a bond with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and the two have remained close ever since.

So when Ionescu won the three-point contest at last year’s WNBA All-Star event, she challenged Curry to a duel. Not only had she won, but she set a record for most points in a round with 37 of a possible 40, which beat the mark of 31, set by Curry himself.

Who Has The Edge According To Oddsmakers?

“I’m going Steph. I said Steph first… He called me an instigator so I went with Sabrina, but I’ll go back to Steph… You know how I like to switch” Kevin Durant makes his pick for Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu’s three-point showdown 😂 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/BdkBjReCfE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

Who is more likely to take home the hardware and be crowned the winner? Things will be fair, as Ionescu will be shooting from the WNBA three-point line and Curry using NBA regulations, but the oddsmakers believe that the elder of the two has the edge.

According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, Curry is listed as a -220 favorite, somewhat heavy odds going up against someone who demolished the record no more than a year ago. Ionescu comes in with a +180 designation, which are odds worth exploring for such an event.

The event between Curry and Ionescu will be the second-to-last one of the evening, sandwiched between the original 3-Point Contest and the Dunk Contest.