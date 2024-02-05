NBA

NBA Odds: Could The Dallas Mavericks Trade For Andrew Wiggins?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz usatsi 22432266 168394021 lowres
rsz usatsi 22432266 168394021 lowres

The Golden State Warriors could be forced to make a move before the upcoming trade deadline. They have been mediocre at best so far during the 2023-24 NBA season, and are heading into the final full week before the All-Star break in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record.

NBA: Warriors Could Make A Move In The Coming Days

It has been mostly thanks to Stephen Curry that they have even as many wins as they do. He hasn’t gotten much of any help from his supporting cast so far, as the team has dealt with both talent regressions and players missing extended periods of time due to injuries and suspensions.

But the Warriors don’t believe that their championship window is closed just yet, and they will likely be working the phones ahead of the deadline in hopes of adding a player or two who could help give them a boost.

Who would they give up? Essentially every name outside of Curry’s has been floated as a rumored possibility as a trade candidate in recent weeks, but one of the names that comes up the most often is that of Andrew Wiggins.

The 28-year-old small forward has seen as steep decline in his numbers so far this NBA season, and Golden State would be wise to look to get off of the 4-year, $109 million deal that he is in the first season of. Wiggins’ performance this year is so far from matching the contract, that it is thought that the Warriors may have to attach an asset to him in a trade like a draft pick, which would certainly diminish the possible return.

Could The Mavericks Trade For Andrew Wiggins?

Which NBA teams could be interested in trading for Andrew Wiggins? Here are three of the more interesting options available on the boards at BetOnline:

Dallas Mavericks +300

Like last season, Dallas could be looking to add some firepower to their team at the trade deadline. They’re hoping this time around will be different, though, as they missed out on the playoffs entirely after adding Kyrie Irving in 2023.

They won’t have to swing for the fences this year with their two stars already in place. Dallas is currently listed as the favorite to land Wiggins, and they should show at least some level of interest if the price is right.

Bet on Mavericks Trade For Andrew Wiggins (+300) at BetOnline

Toronto Raptors +400

Toronto has been one of the most active teams so far this NBA season on the transaction front, and they might not be done just quite yet. They are certainly in the middle of a rebuild, so bringing on a high-priced, long term contract may not be in the cards.

But the connection with Wiggins being of Canadian descent is there, and the Raptors could be the team that he finishes out the last large contract of his career.

Cleveland Cavaliers +500

Wiggins was originally selected by the Cavaliers with the #1 overall pick back in 2014, but was traded before ever playing a game in Cleveland. This year’s Cavaliers team figures to be buyers at the deadline, if anything, as they suddenly look as though they could finish in the top-3 in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland already has some high-priced contracts locked in over the next few years, making a trade for yet another seem unlikely at this point. And especially so for a player that has seen a decline over the past two seasons.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 22432266 168394021 lowres
NBA

LATEST NBA Odds: Could The Dallas Mavericks Trade For Andrew Wiggins?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024
Jarred Vanderbilt Lakers pic
NBA
Who should the Lakers target with Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) out for what could be the rest of 2023-24?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024

At the trade deadline in 2022-23, the Lakers made several moves. One of them was acquiring PF Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz. He played in 26 games for Los…

rsz donovan mitchell feb 3 2024
NBA
NBA: Cavaliers Can Move Into 2nd Place In The East With A Win On Monday Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers began the 2024 calendar year in 7th place in the Eastern Conference. They had a nice two months start to their season, rocking an 18-15 record through…

0 GettyImages 1976282345
NBA
NBA: The Philadelphia 76ers Are 4-10 Without Joel Embiid In The Lineup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024
Alex Caruso Bulls pic
NBA
Will the Chicago Bulls trade Alex Caruso before the deadline on Thursday?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
Tobias Harris 76ers pic
NBA
The Pistons are reportedly interested in Tobias Harris as the trade deadline approaches this Thursday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
Kyrie Irving Mavericks pic
NBA
Mavericks Injury Report: Kyrie Irving (thumb) is probable to play on Monday vs. the 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
Arrow to top