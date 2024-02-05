The Golden State Warriors could be forced to make a move before the upcoming trade deadline. They have been mediocre at best so far during the 2023-24 NBA season, and are heading into the final full week before the All-Star break in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record.

A second career 60-point game for Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/E7HWJCK4tt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 4, 2024

It has been mostly thanks to Stephen Curry that they have even as many wins as they do. He hasn’t gotten much of any help from his supporting cast so far, as the team has dealt with both talent regressions and players missing extended periods of time due to injuries and suspensions.

But the Warriors don’t believe that their championship window is closed just yet, and they will likely be working the phones ahead of the deadline in hopes of adding a player or two who could help give them a boost.

Who would they give up? Essentially every name outside of Curry’s has been floated as a rumored possibility as a trade candidate in recent weeks, but one of the names that comes up the most often is that of Andrew Wiggins.

The 28-year-old small forward has seen as steep decline in his numbers so far this NBA season, and Golden State would be wise to look to get off of the 4-year, $109 million deal that he is in the first season of. Wiggins’ performance this year is so far from matching the contract, that it is thought that the Warriors may have to attach an asset to him in a trade like a draft pick, which would certainly diminish the possible return.

Could The Mavericks Trade For Andrew Wiggins?

REPORT: The Mavericks and Pacers are expressing interest in Andrew Wiggins, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/AdIiA6MQqD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 5, 2024

Which NBA teams could be interested in trading for Andrew Wiggins? Here are three of the more interesting options available on the boards at BetOnline:

Dallas Mavericks +300

Like last season, Dallas could be looking to add some firepower to their team at the trade deadline. They’re hoping this time around will be different, though, as they missed out on the playoffs entirely after adding Kyrie Irving in 2023.

They won’t have to swing for the fences this year with their two stars already in place. Dallas is currently listed as the favorite to land Wiggins, and they should show at least some level of interest if the price is right.

Toronto Raptors +400

Toronto has been one of the most active teams so far this NBA season on the transaction front, and they might not be done just quite yet. They are certainly in the middle of a rebuild, so bringing on a high-priced, long term contract may not be in the cards.

But the connection with Wiggins being of Canadian descent is there, and the Raptors could be the team that he finishes out the last large contract of his career.

Cleveland Cavaliers +500

Wiggins was originally selected by the Cavaliers with the #1 overall pick back in 2014, but was traded before ever playing a game in Cleveland. This year’s Cavaliers team figures to be buyers at the deadline, if anything, as they suddenly look as though they could finish in the top-3 in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland already has some high-priced contracts locked in over the next few years, making a trade for yet another seem unlikely at this point. And especially so for a player that has seen a decline over the past two seasons.