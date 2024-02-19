Betting

NBA Odds: Clippers & Nuggets Are Favorites To Win The Western Conference

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 164edb23 7812 448c 88b8 2bcb8e02da7c
rsz 164edb23 7812 448c 88b8 2bcb8e02da7c

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have been sitting atop the Western Conference for much of the 2023-24 NBA season. Both young, up-and-coming teams have been playing some of their best basketball in recent memory, and have the 2nd and 3rd most wins of any team in the league behind the Boston Celtics.

But despite their top-2 standings, neither are projected to win the Western Conference by the oddsmakers.

NBA Odds: Wolves, Thunder Getting No Love From Oddsmakers

That distinction would go to the Denver Nuggets, which they are actually currently sharing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams are listed at +250 to win the West, according to the odds board at BetOnline, and there is a sizeable distance between them and the next contenders. The Phoenix Suns are down at +650, and the Thunder, who are currently 1.5 games behind the Wolves, are listed at +700. Interestingly enough, the team with the best record in the conference has the 5th shortest odds, with the Wolves coming in at +750.

Bet on Nuggets To Win The West (+250) at BetOnline

The current standings are not at all reflective of the odds to win the West, which means that the oddsmakers are projecting a serious flip when it comes to the results of the final 30-or-so games. The Clippers will come out of the All-Star break in 3rd place and 2 games back, and the Nuggets are in 4th and 3 games behind. The Suns are 6 games back, so there would have to be a serious cold streak endured by the Wolves should Phoenix make good on their lower designation.

Could A Team Further Back Make A Surprise Run?

Or will it be a dark horse candidate? Last year, we saw both the Warriors and Lakers struggle through the regular season before turning on the juice in April and May, and they are listed at +1400 and +1600, respectively. Tied with Golden State at +1400 are the Mavericks.

In order to hold on to their standing atop the West, the Timberwolves will have to overcome a Milwaukee Bucks team that is eager to turn their own fortunes in their first game back. They should be favored in each of their following three games, as they’ll take on the Nets, Spurs, and Grizzlies in consecutive games.

Bet on Warriors To Win The West (+1400) at BetOnline

The fate of a few teams could truly be decided in the final days of the regular season. Of Minnesota’s final six games, two of them are against the Suns, one is against the Lakers, and another against the Nuggets. 3 of those 4 will be played on the road.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 164edb23 7812 448c 88b8 2bcb8e02da7c
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Clippers & Nuggets Are Favorites To Win The Western Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 19 2024
feb 12 2024 salt lake city utah usa golden state ezgif.com resize
Betting
NBA Odds: Will The Golden State Warriors Make The Playoffs This Season?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 16 2024

The Golden State Warriors are heading into the NBA All-Star break as one of the hotter teams in the league. Before Wednesday’s tough loss to the Clippers, they were riding…

2024 nfl free agency 5 best fits titans rb ezgif.com resize
Betting
NFL Odds: Could Derrick Henry Team Up With Lamar Jackson In Baltimore?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024

NFL running backs tend to have a shorter shelf life than most other positions, especially those who play with a bruising style. But Derrick Henry hasn’t had that fate quite…

rsz justin fields betting favorite land on team next
Betting
NFL Odds: The Steelers Are The Favorites To Land Justin Fields
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
1963504462.0 ezgif.com resize
Betting
NFL Odds: Could Stefon Diggs Play For The Chiefs In 2024?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
08652316b2cef89ecc71e1e9c85f844a
Betting
NFL Odds: Mahomes Is The Favorite To Win NFL MVP In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
rsz i6
Betting
NBA Odds: Curry Favored Over Ionsecu In Special 3-Point Competition
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
Arrow to top