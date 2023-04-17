Betting

NBA Odds: Can Mikal Bridges Outscore Zhaire Smith’s Career Total In 2 Games?

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges probably holds a grudge against the Philadelphia 76ers, though he claims that he doesn’t. But if his 30 points in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs this past weekend is any indication, he may go a bit harder against the team that spurned him on Draft Night in 2018.

Prop Bets Released Regarding Mikal Bridges

The story was a heartbreaking one. Bridges was born and raised in Philadelphia, and he stayed in town for his college career by playing for Villanova. He was projected as a fringe top-10 prospect for the 2018 NBA Draft, and as luck would have it, his hometown team held the 10th overall pick.

As if it wasn’t obviously meant to be, Bridges’ mother worked in the team’s HR department.

It seemed like fate as the 76ers selected him when their turn came around. They selected Bridges, to which there was elation had amongst he and his family. He put on the ball cap with the 76ers logo, and went through the ESPN interviews with a smile on his face and his mother by his side.

The joy didn’t last long. Bridges draft rights were traded to the Phoenix Suns that evening in exchange for Zhaire Smith and a future 1st round pick.

The two players involved in the trade have had their careers go in different directions. Bridges was one of the potential up-and-coming stars of the league during his time with the Suns where he saw marked improvement year after year. But he truly exploded when he was traded to Brooklyn earlier this season, where he averaged 26 points a game in 27 appearances.

Higher Total: Odds Play
Bridges Pts Games 2+3 -260 BetOnline logo
Smith Career Pts +200 BetOnline logo

It has been quite the opposite for Zhaire Smith. He dealt with tough injuries early on in his career, and has spent most of the last five seasons in the G-League. In the span of 22 days in 2020, Smith was traded, waived, signed again, and waived the following day. He has not played in an NBA game since February 7th of 2020, just before the COVID lockdown.

Smith Taking Strays At The Mercy Of The Sports Books

BetOnline.ag has come up with a prop bet for this week’s NBA action that revolves around the two players. In his 13 career games, Smith put up a total of 48 career points for Philadelphia. You can wager that Bridges will top Smith’s career point total in the next to games of the series between the Nets and 76ers.

It doesn’t seem far-fetched, and the oddsmakers are confident that he’ll accomplish the feat. The line for Bridges’ total being higher is -260, while Smith’s point total comes in at a distant second at +200.

Game 2 will be on Monday night in Philadelphia, while the series will travel to Brooklyn on Thursday for Game 3.

