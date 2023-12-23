NBA Odds: Betting Lines For Each Christmas Day Game

Christmas is typically one of the biggest days for the NBA. For casual fans, it typically marks the beginning of when they start to become invested in the current season, as the NFL’s regular season schedule approaches its end. The slate of games on the 25th of December is typically filled with the premier teams in the league, as it has become something of an honor to be awarded the gift of a Christmas Day game.

Game Odds For NBA Christmas Day Contests

“Watching the NBA on Christmas was a gift. It felt like it was another gift. “ KD keeps on giving the gift of #NBAXmas basketball 🎁🎄 Mavs-Suns | Christmas Day | 10:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NOwHn4WCNP — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2023

This year may be a little bit different. The NFL will dominate Christmas Eve as it falls on a Sunday, and there are no NBA games scheduled at all on the 24th. But the NFL will be televising three games on Christmas Day (Monday), that will be spread out across the day and shown on three different networks. Viewership numbers across the two sports has always proved that football is king, and the NBA could have a tough time keeping up and competing this year.

Here are the spreads for each of the Christmas Day games around the NBA:

Bucks @ Knicks – 12 Noon – Bucks -3.5

This will actually be the second game of two in a row that these two sides will face each other, and Milwaukee came out with a big win on Saturday to improve to 22-7 and stay at or near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks are 7-5 since Thanksgiving and Jalen Brunson has been on a tear this season, but the visiting Bucks will still get the nod from the oddsmakers.

Warriors @ Nuggets – 2:30PM – Nuggets -5.5

The Warriors have had some better luck as of late, but are currently sitting at 14-14 before Saturday’s action around the league. The Nuggets are 2.5 games back of the #1 spot in the West, and have won 6 of their last 7 games. With Golden State being the road team, it comes as little surprise that Denver is a 5+ point favorite in this one.

Merry Christmas from the Tatum’s ❤️🎄 Celtics-Lakers on #NBAXmas | 5pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/fuCxwfGyCJ — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2023

Celtics @ Lakers – 5:00PM – Celtics -4.5

The Celtics are currently the top team in the NBA with a record of 21-6 before Saturday’s action. Their matchup with the Lakers is supposed to be the must-see game of the day, but Los Angeles has fallen on hard times since winning the In-Season Tournament. They have now lost four games in a row and are just one game above .500.

76ers @ Heat – 8:00PM – Heat -1.5

The gap between the top 3 in the East and the rest of the teams is growing, but the Heat can help narrow the margin if they prove their status as favorites to be correct. Due to potential injuries to some of Philadelphia’s key players, the team with the worse record will be the one giving the 1.5 points.

Mavericks @ Suns – 10:30PM – Suns -5.5

Another line affected by injuries is the one in the final matchup of the day. The Mavericks will be shorthanded, though how much is unclear, and they are listed as 5.5 point underdogs against the struggling Suns.