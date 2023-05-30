Betting

NBA Odds: 33% Chance Joe Mazzulla Will Be Out As Celtics Coach

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Mazzulla led the Boston Celtics to the second-best record in the NBA during the 2022-23 regular season. They entered the playoffs as the team with the second-shortest championship odds, rising to the top once the Bucks were eliminated in Round 1.

But things fell apart in the Eastern Conference Finals despite a furious attempt at a comeback.

Oddsmakers Say Joe Mazzulla May Be Fired This Summer

A good portion of the blame was directed at the head coach. Both of Boston’s star players had their struggles, but Joe Mazzulla and his coaching strategies were under fire. There were the lack of in-game adjustments and the questionable usage of his timeouts, as well as leadership questions as his team seemed to lack motivation in Game 3.

There were also the unusually tense press conference answers that he gave, which raised questions about his maturity and ability to lead a talented team to a championship.

Things were looking extra bleak just a week ago when the Celtics were down 3-0 and were accused of quitting. The immediate and long term futures of both the players and the coach were in question, as it looked like a foregone conclusion that Boston would be swept.

But the team showed fight and resilience, coming all the way back and knotting the series at three games apiece. They had a chance to pull off the impossible, to become the first team in NBA history to complete a comeback after being down 3-0 after the previous 150 were unsuccessful.

Bet on Joe Mazzulla Will Be Fired (+300) at BetOnline

But the Celtics came up well short in Game 7, losing to the Heat by 19 and losing out on their chance at an NBA Finals appearance.

Had they been successful, it would have been one of the greatest stories in league history and would have cemented Mazzulla’s job as the team’s head coach. But now, there are questions.

According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag, there’s a chance that Joe Mazzulla is fired this off-season. The question on the proposition bet specifically reads, “Will Joe Mazzulla coach the Boston Celtics in 2023/24?”.

“No” comes in at +200, while “Yes” is the favorite, with a designation of -300.

It doesn’t seem all that far-fetched given the situation. Mazzulla inherited the team after the firing of Ime Udoka, who was largely responsible for the building and upbringing of the current group.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
