NBA Mid-Season MVP Odds: Can Anyone Catch Embiid & Jokic?

While we are still a few weeks away from the All-Star break, all of the teams around the NBA are either at or past the midway point. We are already starting to get an idea of whom the contenders will be when the final rounds of the playoffs come around, and things will start to fall into place after the trade deadline and subsequent home stretch of the season.

NBA MVP Odds: Embiid, Jokic Still At The Top Of The Board

Not only are we understanding which teams we should hold in the highest regard, but certain players are making their cases for in-season awards, as well.

The most sought-after of the personal achievements is the NBA MVP award. Won by Joel Embiid last season and by Nikola Jokić the two years prior, it looks as though the two have the best case to hoist the hardware once again for the 2023-24 season. They have been the two outright leaders throughout the first three months of the current campaign, with Embiid holding a slight lead for much of the duration.

As of today, Embiid sits at +140 and Jokić at +225, according to BetOnline. But does anyone else have a chance? There is a new horse that has entered the race, and could give the two big men a run for their money come season’s end.

Which Other Players Have A Chance At The Award?

Here are the three players, aside from Embiid and Jokić, with the shortest odds of winning NBA MVP:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+350)

His scoring is actually down a tick from last year as he is averaging one fewer minute played per game, but Gilgeous-Alexander is having a season that is MVP worthy in 2023-24. His 31.1 points per game is third in the league, and he currently leads the NBA in steals with 2.2 per game.

But perhaps most importantly, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in second place in the Western Conference and look like they could be one of the teams to beat coming down the home stretch. If his team finishes with a better record than Embiid or Jokić, and his statistical output remains the same, then it would be hard to ignore the guard’s case for MVP.

Luka Dončić (+1000)

He was putting up MVP-like numbers at the beginning of the season, and his production hasn’t exactly dropped off, but Doncic is still considered a long shot currently. His numbers are good and he is one of the top scorers and stat producers, but he is less efficient than the others, and his Mavericks are in 8th place while the rest of the MVP candidates have their teams in the top-3 in their respective conferences.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+1000)

It was thought that Damian Lillard would take some of the MVP shine away from Giannis, but the Greek Freak remains in the top-5 on the odds board. His numbers are actually up, as he is putting up better scoring, assist, steal, block, and shooting percentage numbers than he did last year, but he is doing so in an extra three minutes played per game. His three point percentage is all the way down to 23%.

There are no other players that are in serious consideration at the moment. Jayson Tatum sits back at +3300, while Anthony Edwards is a slot behind him at +7500.