NBA Free Bets & Betting Promo Codes: Claim $5,625 NBA Free Bets For Opening Night

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

NBA fans will be on the edge of their seats tonight as the new season gets going with two matches – the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors host Los Angeles Lakers, while the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics and we’ve a stack of NBA free bets to use on the games.



To celebrate the opening night of NBA action we’ll show you how to get $5,625 in NBA free bets to use. Just read on and we’ll tell you how to get four top basketball free bet bonuses in your Sportsbook accounts by only having to depositing (no staking needed).



RELATED: Best NBA Sportsbooks – Compare NBA Betting Sites

NBA Free Bets & Betting Promo Codes Use To Claim $5,625 In Bonuses For Tonight’s Games



Sit back and just take a few moments to read on – but it will be worth your time as we’ll show you how to team-up with some of the best NBA betting sites around and in the process you can bag yourself up to $5,265 in free bets!!

Which – if you wanted – you could use on tonight’s opening NBA games between Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics & Los Angeles v Golden State Warriors – it really is like finding free dollars in down the back of the sofa!

So, Let’s Show You How To Claim Your NBA Free Bets



Our top Sports Betting app at present is Bovada, and you can get an account with them by just following our ‘step-by-step’ guide below. The great news is this will only take a few quick clicks and around 2-3 minutes and for your time you’ll be handed a $750 free bet (75% matched deposit) if you max-out your opening deposit.

Click here to sign-up with Bovada Set up your account and deposit $1,000 with our betting promo code INSIDERS Receive your $750 free bet and start betting on NBA on your mobile READ ON for three more top NBA free bet joining offers

Tonight’s NBA Match Betting (Tues Oct 18, 2022)



Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Money Line Play Los Angeles Lakers

23/10 Golden State Warriors

5/14

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Money Line Play Philadelphia 76ers 6/5 Boston Celtics 5/7

Best NBA Betting Apps For Tonight’s Games Between Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics & Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors



BOVADA ($750 Free Bet): Best Betting App For Live Streaming

Bovada are our leading pick when it comes to mobile betting – making placing your NBA bets a doddle. The Bovada Sportsbook betting offering has a stack of markets to pick from, so the choice for players is second to none. Their basketball offering is also first class with their competitive odds it also means better value all round.

As mentioned, Bovada also have a leading focus on US sports, including the NBA and, therefore, this week’s opening NBA matches as the new season gets started.

With Bovada you also have the option to STREAM LIVE GAMES to your mobile devices (phone or tablet), so if you’re out and about, then getting your bets on is a piece of cake with Bovada.

Top Joining Bonus Too

It doesn’t end there – Bovada also offer their new players one of the best FREE BET welcome bonuses around.

How does a 75% deposit match up to $750 sound? Which, in short, means after joining if you deposit $1,000 using our PROMO CODE INSIDERS your new BOVADA account will be credited with a $750 bonus.

Or, if $1,000 is too much to outlay at the start, then just deposit a bit less – even at $500 you’ll still get 75% of that amount ($375). You choose your first deposit amount, but the Bovada offer is only available on your opening deposit, so – if you can – you might as take maximum advantage of.

Open Your Bovada Account HERE Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the new NBA season



EVERYGAME ($750 Free Bet): Easy To Use Betting App & Leading Sign-up Bonus

EveryGame are a Sportsbook that have a lot going for them too. They’ve a tasty $750 bonus at their disposal, which is super-simple to get your hands on.

They also offer one of the easiest mobile betting apps on the market– their tech team have dedicated a lot of time and research getting to know the user experience and it shows with it’s simple-to-use navigation.

Established in 1996, the Everygame Sportsbook have seen many other betting companies fall by the wayside. However, they have stood the test of time and with that secured a reputation that you can totally rely on and trust. With a wide range of US sports covered, including NBA there is plenty of choice, while the added extra is that they also reward users with a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

JOIN Everygame HERE Create your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Start making your NBA bets

BETONLINE ($1,000 Free Bet) – Massive Selection Of Markets & 50% Match Deposit

BetOnline are next up and when it comes to wanting a trusted Sportsbook mobile app then these guys will be for you. The BetOnline service is so easy to use even novice punters will get to used to it fast.

This is, however, an honest review, so we’ll let you into one small negative – they currently don’t offer live streaming just yet, with their bigger focus being on giving the user the best betting experience prior to an event starting.

But, with a $1,000 free bet on offer still, then you can watch the action somewhere else – right?

The BetOnline goal is to support thousands of competitive odds and markets, over every sport you can think of betting on – including NBA and tonight’s two opening games between Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics & Los Angeles v Golden State Warriors

BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so finding your preferred way to deposit will be a smooth process.

So, yes, no live streaming, but a bundle of other pluses that also includes a 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000) for new players with our PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

JOIN BetOnline Today

Open your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS Deposit $2,000 to unlock your 50% match bonus and get a $1,000 FREE BET Begin making your American Grand National bets

BetUS ($3,125 Free Bet): Top Industry Prices & Joining Bonus

BetUS is the last of our four SportsBook to have an account with as their app offers everything their desktop offering does. Users have the option to place bets on 22 sports markets, including parlays, live in-game betting, and so much more.

Yes, at the moment, special price boosts are not on the BetUS app, but they are always updated odds which gives their users the value to give them an edge over other bettors.

With a quick and ‘easy-to-navigate’ interface, BetUS also allows their customers to set-up push notifications and reminders when their chosen selection or teams are next in action – call it a ‘Bet Alert’.

JOIN BetUS Today

Open your account and deposit with our dedicated promo code INSIDERS 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 25% casino bonus up to $625 Begin making your basketball bets, including the NBA

In Summary: $5,625 in NBA Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top four Sportsbooks where you can place your NBA bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the NBA action ahead of the new season.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None

More NBA FREE BETS

