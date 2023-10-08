Betting

NBA Finals Odds: 3 Value Picks To Win The Championship In 2024

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz rawimage1
rsz rawimage1

The start of the NBA season is right around the corner, and we have had some serious player movement over the last few weeks that has affected the championship odds for the 2024 Finals. The Denver Nuggets spent the entirety of the summer being the slight favorites to repeat, but the Bucks and Celtics have since eclipsed them on the board.

Which Are The Best Value Bets To Win The 2024 NBA Finals?

The Nuggets bumped up from +500 to +550, but the two Eastern Conference powerhouses are currently tied at the top with +400 designations to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy in June. The Damian Lillard trade kicked off the movement, which was followed by Boston’s acquisition of Jrue Holiday.

But there are some interesting and intriguing lines on the board when it comes to the underdogs and long shots to be crowned champions. Here are three value bets on the board for the 2024 NBA Finals:

Golden State Warriors +1200

Always a threat as long as Steph Curry is on the roster, the Warriors are looking to make one of two final pushes for an NBA title. The team’s original trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is advancing in age, and their championship window may be closing.

But how quickly? They brought in long-time nemesis Chris Paul to be a part of their rotation this coming season, but just how successful they can all be together is in question. Regardless, the +1200 value is the 6th lowest on the board, and a good selection to throw a few units at.

Bet on Warriors To Win 2024 Finals (+1200) at BetOnline

Miami Heat +2200

As we saw last year and in years past, you can never count out the Miami Heat to make a deep playoff run. Their roster certainly didn’t improve by any leaps and bounds in the offseason, but taking the +2200 value here would be more of a play on their potential to bring in a star at some point during the season to pair with Jimmy Butler. The Damian Lillard plan fell through, but Pat Riley and company often have something up their sleeves, and betting on them to pull something off is not a bad idea.

Sacramento Kings +5000

The Kings?! Yes, but hear me out. The NBA feels as wide open as it has been in a long time, and we could be in for a Cinderella-type story, especially after what we saw the Heat do as a play-in team last postseason. Sacramento was one of the stories of last season due to their improvement that saw them finish as the 3rd seed in the West after missing the playoffs for 16 straight years. They were able to take the Warriors to 7 games, and were a historic Steph Curry performance away from getting their first playoff series win since 2005.

Can they actually win the championship? Perhaps not as the roster is constructed now. But they’ll be open to roster changes throughout the year as well, and the +5000 value is hard to shy away from.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Cowboys Vs. 49ers Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 6 2023
Kirk Cousins Vikings pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Chiefs Vs. Vikings Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 6 2023

Since losing in Week 1 to the Lions, the Chiefs have won three straight and have a 3-1 record through four games. The same cannot be said for their Week…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn11
Betting
NFL Odds: Can Christian McCaffrey Really Win MVP In 2023?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 5 2023

The San Francisco 49ers have proven that they are the top team in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. They have been borderline dominant so far,…

Roschon Johnson Bears pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Bears Vs. Commanders Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 5 2023
rsz 141318 h
Betting
NFL Odds: Will The Bears Finish With The Worst Record In The League?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 5 2023
dims.apnews
Betting
NFL Odds: Which Rookie Records Will CJ Stroud And Puka Nacua Break?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 4 2023
Jared Goff Lions pic
Betting
NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions: Jets, Lions, and Bills Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 4 2023
Arrow to top