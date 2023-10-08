NBA Finals Odds: 3 Value Picks To Win The Championship In 2024

The start of the NBA season is right around the corner, and we have had some serious player movement over the last few weeks that has affected the championship odds for the 2024 Finals. The Denver Nuggets spent the entirety of the summer being the slight favorites to repeat, but the Bucks and Celtics have since eclipsed them on the board.

Which Are The Best Value Bets To Win The 2024 NBA Finals?

T️he Bucks entered today with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA Finals, now they are the favorites ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/IsP8foIrVI — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2023

The Nuggets bumped up from +500 to +550, but the two Eastern Conference powerhouses are currently tied at the top with +400 designations to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy in June. The Damian Lillard trade kicked off the movement, which was followed by Boston’s acquisition of Jrue Holiday.

But there are some interesting and intriguing lines on the board when it comes to the underdogs and long shots to be crowned champions. Here are three value bets on the board for the 2024 NBA Finals:

Golden State Warriors +1200

Always a threat as long as Steph Curry is on the roster, the Warriors are looking to make one of two final pushes for an NBA title. The team’s original trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is advancing in age, and their championship window may be closing.

But how quickly? They brought in long-time nemesis Chris Paul to be a part of their rotation this coming season, but just how successful they can all be together is in question. Regardless, the +1200 value is the 6th lowest on the board, and a good selection to throw a few units at.

Miami Heat +2200

As we saw last year and in years past, you can never count out the Miami Heat to make a deep playoff run. Their roster certainly didn’t improve by any leaps and bounds in the offseason, but taking the +2200 value here would be more of a play on their potential to bring in a star at some point during the season to pair with Jimmy Butler. The Damian Lillard plan fell through, but Pat Riley and company often have something up their sleeves, and betting on them to pull something off is not a bad idea.

Sacramento Kings +5000

The Kings?! Yes, but hear me out. The NBA feels as wide open as it has been in a long time, and we could be in for a Cinderella-type story, especially after what we saw the Heat do as a play-in team last postseason. Sacramento was one of the stories of last season due to their improvement that saw them finish as the 3rd seed in the West after missing the playoffs for 16 straight years. They were able to take the Warriors to 7 games, and were a historic Steph Curry performance away from getting their first playoff series win since 2005.

Can they actually win the championship? Perhaps not as the roster is constructed now. But they’ll be open to roster changes throughout the year as well, and the +5000 value is hard to shy away from.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like