The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and they could find themselves without superstar point guard De’Aaron Fox for the contest.

News broke on Monday afternoon that Fox suffered an injury to his left hand during the 4th quarter of Game 4 on Sunday. After he was fouled on a layup attempt with just under 5 minutes remaining, he was seen clutching at his fingers before shooting his free throws.

NBA: Betting Odds Shift After News Of De’Aaron Fox Injury

ODDS UPDATE: The Warriors move from +1.5 to -3 in Game 5 after news that De’Aaron Fox has fractured a finger https://t.co/SmpY8Lo9dv pic.twitter.com/ulC0C2y9js — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) April 24, 2023

There was nothing thought of it at the time, especially given Fox’s performance down the stretch. He was a key contributor in the Kings mounting a late comeback, and hit the 3-pointer that brought his team to within one point of the Warriors. He scored seven points over the final four minutes, leading his team to a near-upset and doing so with a broken finger.

His status for Game 5 is in serious jeopardy. Fox is listed as doubtful, though Sacramento is holding out hope that he will somehow be available for tip-off. If he were to play, it would require wearing a splint on the index finger of his shooting hand.

This spells serious trouble for the Kings. Fox has been arguably the best player in the series, using both his blazing speed as well as improved shooting to attack the Warriors all over the floor. Sacramento has dropped the last two games, but still holds home court advantage, with the next game being played in what promises to be a raucous Golden 1 Center.

But without Fox, the oddsmakers don’t like the chances for the Kings.

Warriors Now Favored In Game 5 And In Series

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

When Sunday’s action concluded, the Kings opened as a 1.5 point favorite, thanks to holding home court and the momentum it looked like they would carry over from Game 4.

But the news about the injury to De’Aaron Fox has changed the betting complexion of both the game and the series. For Wednesday’s contest, the Kings have gone from 1.5 point favorites to 3 point underdogs. They rely so heavily on their star point guard that it could be argued that the line hasn’t moved enough, but the betting public could cause another half-point swing in the Warriors favor.

As for the series, the Kings are now heavy underdogs there as well. Before the Fox injury news, Sacramento was listed at +150 to advance. This made the Warriors only slight favorites, though that spread has now grown. Golden State is now the overwhelming favorite to take the series, coming in with a -200 designation.

There are still at least two games left to be played in this series, and the availability of De’Aaron Fox will be one of the deciding factors for which team moves on.

