Betting

NBA: Betting Line For Kings vs. Warriors Takes Big Shift Before Game

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz monkg71
rsz monkg71

The series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors has been arguably the most entertaining match up of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the only series to be pushed to a seventh and deciding game. It all comes down to a massive game on Sunday afternoon, one that has seen quite a line swing at the sports books.

NBA Odds: 3 Point Swing In Kings/Warriors Matchup In Just 36 hours

The Warriors were heavy favorites to close out the series in Game 6 on their home floor, but the Kings were able to overcome an 8-point underdog listing and defeat the defending champions in an elimination game. Sacramento looked dominant at times. They were swarming on defense, forcing errant passes and turnovers, and had their 3-point stroke going, which has been on and off throughout the series thus far.

The Kings were able to nab the unlikely victory and keep their season alive, and are headed home to Sacramento for a seventh and decisive game in the series. But even though the situation and momentum were on their side, they were still listed as underdogs when the spread was released shortly after the conclusion of Game 6.

Kings Now Favorites After Warriors Opened At -1.5

On Friday night, the Warriors opened as -1.5 point favorites for Game 7. There are plenty of factors at play for the sports books in giving Golden State the initial slight edge. The Warriors have been the overall favorite to win the series for much of the last two weeks, save for the couple of days that they were down 2-0. They are still the defending NBA champions with many years and miles of experience, going up against a team with few players who have even been to the playoffs. And despite being the road team for Game 7, the opposing arena is just a two-hour bus ride away.

The betting public apparently has some other thoughts. By the time we woke up on Saturday morning, the line had been pushed all the way down to a Pick ‘Em, with much of the early money being placed on Sacramento. But it didn’t stop there. The number continued to shift throughout the next 24 hours, and by early Sunday morning, the Kings were listed as the -1.5 point favorites.

Bet on Kings Over Warriors (-1.5) at BetOnline

This is quite the shift in such a short time. This means that the betting public is leaning heavily on Sacramento, and may be doing so given what they saw out of both teams on Friday night.

We still have a few hours before tip-off, and the line is subject to change even further. The game will tip-off at 12:30pm and will be broadcast on ABC.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz mike budenholzer
Betting

LATEST Mike Budenholzer Odds: 64% Chance That He’ll Be Fired By Bucks

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  26min
rsz 960x0 1
Betting
NBA Odds: Knicks Favored Over Heat In East Semis
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

Very few people thought that either of these teams would be in the position that they are, but both the New York Knicks and Miami Heat pulled off upsets in…

rsz usa today 193029780
Betting
Pascal Siakam Next Team Odds: Thunder, Warriors Are Leaders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023

It feels as though Pascal Siakam has been a part of trade rumors for about three years now, but it looks like the parting of ways between him and the…

rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
Betting
Will Levis Draft Odds: Will He Be Selected By Pick #41?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023
Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds Lions Now Favored To Land QB
Betting
Betting: Lamar Jackson Signing Swings Ravens Super Bowl Odds
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 27 2023
rsz 110621 mfb andersonwi lsu rs3115
Betting
NFL Draft: Will Anderson Jr. Is Now The Favorite To Be 2nd Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 27 2023
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
Betting
Reddit Rumor Causes Will Levis NFL Draft Odds To Drop By 92%
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 25 2023
Arrow to top