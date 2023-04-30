The series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors has been arguably the most entertaining match up of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the only series to be pushed to a seventh and deciding game. It all comes down to a massive game on Sunday afternoon, one that has seen quite a line swing at the sports books.

NBA Odds: 3 Point Swing In Kings/Warriors Matchup In Just 36 hours

AND THERE WILL BE A GAME 7. Opening Odds @FDSportsbook ⬇️

Warriors -1.5

Kings ML +102 What you got? 💬 pic.twitter.com/4v33XdxDr7 — br_betting (@br_betting) April 29, 2023

The Warriors were heavy favorites to close out the series in Game 6 on their home floor, but the Kings were able to overcome an 8-point underdog listing and defeat the defending champions in an elimination game. Sacramento looked dominant at times. They were swarming on defense, forcing errant passes and turnovers, and had their 3-point stroke going, which has been on and off throughout the series thus far.

The Kings were able to nab the unlikely victory and keep their season alive, and are headed home to Sacramento for a seventh and decisive game in the series. But even though the situation and momentum were on their side, they were still listed as underdogs when the spread was released shortly after the conclusion of Game 6.

Scott Foster has been assigned to Game 7 for Warriors vs. Kings. In Game 6's & 7's that Foster has officiated, the favorite is 20-9 ATS. A $100 bettor would be up $1,008 (h/t @EvanHAbrams)pic.twitter.com/DdfyI0xBVP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 30, 2023

Kings Now Favorites After Warriors Opened At -1.5

On Friday night, the Warriors opened as -1.5 point favorites for Game 7. There are plenty of factors at play for the sports books in giving Golden State the initial slight edge. The Warriors have been the overall favorite to win the series for much of the last two weeks, save for the couple of days that they were down 2-0. They are still the defending NBA champions with many years and miles of experience, going up against a team with few players who have even been to the playoffs. And despite being the road team for Game 7, the opposing arena is just a two-hour bus ride away.

The betting public apparently has some other thoughts. By the time we woke up on Saturday morning, the line had been pushed all the way down to a Pick ‘Em, with much of the early money being placed on Sacramento. But it didn’t stop there. The number continued to shift throughout the next 24 hours, and by early Sunday morning, the Kings were listed as the -1.5 point favorites.

This is quite the shift in such a short time. This means that the betting public is leaning heavily on Sacramento, and may be doing so given what they saw out of both teams on Friday night.

We still have a few hours before tip-off, and the line is subject to change even further. The game will tip-off at 12:30pm and will be broadcast on ABC.

