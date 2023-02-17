NBA

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds, Stats And Prediction

Joe Lyons
Ahead of a busy Saturday at NBA All-Star weekend, we’re taking a look at the odds to win the Slam Dunk Contest as well as winners from over the years and our prediction.

The Slam Dunk Contest will take place at approximately 8:30pm EST on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, live on TNT.

You can also check out the odds to win All-Star Game MVP here.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds

  • Mac McClung @ -170
  • Kenyon Martin Jr @ +350
  • Jericho Sims @ +350
  • Trey Murphy III @ +650

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Stats

Previous winners since 2013:

  • 2022 – Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)
  • 2021 – Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • 2020 – Derrick Jones Jr (Miami Heat)
  • 2019 – Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • 2018 – Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
  • 2017 – Glenn Robinson III (Indiana Pacers)
  • 2016 – Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • 2015 – Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • 2014 – John Wall (Washington Wizards)
  • 2013 – Terrence Ross (Toronto Raptors)

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Judges

  • Jamal Crawford – 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year
  • Lisa Leslie – 8x WNBA All-Star
  • Karl Malone – 14x NBA All-Star
  • Harold Miner – 2x Slam Dunk Contest Champion
  • Dominique Wilkins – 9x NBA All-Star, 2x Slam Dunk Contest Champion

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Prediction

Philadelphia 76ers guard and NBA G League Rookie of the Year Mac McClung is the outright favorite to win the Slam Dunk Contest at the home of the Utah Jazz.

Speaking ahead of All-Star weekend, McClung told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he has a surprise in store for fans.

“There’s at least two dunks that I know have never been done in any contest.

“It’s a lot of fun. Just being with my friends and planning the dunks, us being on the phone and them coming here and us practicing. But it’s a lot more stress than you think.”

Our Prediction – Mac McClung to win the Slam Dunk Contest @ -170

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
