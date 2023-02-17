NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds, Stats And Prediction

Ahead of a busy Saturday at NBA All-Star weekend, we’re taking a look at the odds to win the Slam Dunk Contest as well as winners from over the years and our prediction.
The Slam Dunk Contest will take place at approximately 8:30pm EST on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, live on TNT.
You can also check out the odds to win All-Star Game MVP here.
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds
- Mac McClung @ -170
- Kenyon Martin Jr @ +350
- Jericho Sims @ +350
- Trey Murphy III @ +650
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Stats
Previous winners since 2013:
- 2022 – Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)
- 2021 – Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)
- 2020 – Derrick Jones Jr (Miami Heat)
- 2019 – Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- 2018 – Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
- 2017 – Glenn Robinson III (Indiana Pacers)
- 2016 – Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 2015 – Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 2014 – John Wall (Washington Wizards)
- 2013 – Terrence Ross (Toronto Raptors)
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Judges
- Jamal Crawford – 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year
- Lisa Leslie – 8x WNBA All-Star
- Karl Malone – 14x NBA All-Star
- Harold Miner – 2x Slam Dunk Contest Champion
- Dominique Wilkins – 9x NBA All-Star, 2x Slam Dunk Contest Champion
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Prediction
Philadelphia 76ers guard and NBA G League Rookie of the Year Mac McClung is the outright favorite to win the Slam Dunk Contest at the home of the Utah Jazz.
Speaking ahead of All-Star weekend, McClung told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he has a surprise in store for fans.
“There’s at least two dunks that I know have never been done in any contest.
“It’s a lot of fun. Just being with my friends and planning the dunks, us being on the phone and them coming here and us practicing. But it’s a lot more stress than you think.”
Our Prediction – Mac McClung to win the Slam Dunk Contest @ -170
