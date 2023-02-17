NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds, Stats And Prediction

Ahead of a busy Saturday at NBA All-Star weekend, we’re taking a look at the odds to win the Slam Dunk Contest as well as winners from over the years and our prediction.

The Slam Dunk Contest will take place at approximately 8:30pm EST on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, live on TNT.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds

Mac McClung @ -170

Kenyon Martin Jr @ +350

Jericho Sims @ +350

Trey Murphy III @ +650

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Stats

Previous winners since 2013:

2022 – Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)

2021 – Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

2020 – Derrick Jones Jr (Miami Heat)

2019 – Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder)

2018 – Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

2017 – Glenn Robinson III (Indiana Pacers)

2016 – Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)

2015 – Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)

2014 – John Wall (Washington Wizards)

2013 – Terrence Ross (Toronto Raptors)

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Judges

Jamal Crawford – 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Lisa Leslie – 8x WNBA All-Star

Karl Malone – 14x NBA All-Star

Harold Miner – 2x Slam Dunk Contest Champion

Dominique Wilkins – 9x NBA All-Star, 2x Slam Dunk Contest Champion

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Prediction

Philadelphia 76ers guard and NBA G League Rookie of the Year Mac McClung is the outright favorite to win the Slam Dunk Contest at the home of the Utah Jazz.

Speaking ahead of All-Star weekend, McClung told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he has a surprise in store for fans.

“There’s at least two dunks that I know have never been done in any contest.

“It’s a lot of fun. Just being with my friends and planning the dunks, us being on the phone and them coming here and us practicing. But it’s a lot more stress than you think.”

Our Prediction – Mac McClung to win the Slam Dunk Contest @ -170

