NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds, Stats And Prediction

NBA All-Star weekend is right around the corner and ahead of Saturday’s Skills Challenge, find out the best odds, stats and prediction here.
The Skills Challenge was first introduced by the league in 2003 and is a competition to test a players’ ball-handling, passing and shooting ability.
A new format was introduced in 2022, with three teams taking part in a four-round competition:
- First Round: Shooting
- Second Round: Passing
- Third Round: Relay
- Final Round: Half Court Contest
You can also find odds on the All-Star Game MVP, Slam Dunk Contest and Rising Stars Challenge ahead of a busy weekend in Salt Lake City.
NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
- Team Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton) -120
- Team Rooks (Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr) +150
- Team Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Alex, Thanasis) +500
NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Stats
Previous winners since 2013:
- 2022 – Team Cavs (Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen)
- 2021 – Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)
- 2020 – Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
- 2019 – Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- 2018 – Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets)
- 2017 – Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks)
- 2016 – Karl Anthony-Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 2015 – Patrick Beverley (Houston Rockets)
- 2014 – Damian Lillard, Trey Burke (Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz)
- 2013 – Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Prediction
The favorites to win this year’s Skills Challenge is Team Jazz, complied of Utah trio Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton.
In 2022, Team Cavs took home the crown and defeated Team Rooks (Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey, Scottie Barnes) in the final round.
Team Antetokounmpos also took part in the challenge last year but once again are heavy underdogs – there is plenty of value in this selection, but the shooting round may prove to be a banana peel.
Team Rooks is complied of three of the most skilled and technically gifted players from the 2022 draft class and is our best bet to take home the Skills Challenge crown in Utah.
Our Prediction – Team Rooks to win the Skills Challenge @ +150
