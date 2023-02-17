NBA

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds, Stats And Prediction

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
team cavs trophies
team cavs trophies

NBA All-Star weekend is right around the corner and ahead of Saturday’s Skills Challenge, find out the best odds, stats and prediction here.

The Skills Challenge was first introduced by the league in 2003 and is a competition to test a players’ ball-handling, passing and shooting ability.

A new format was introduced in 2022, with three teams taking part in a four-round competition:

  • First Round: Shooting
  • Second Round: Passing
  • Third Round: Relay
  • Final Round: Half Court Contest

You can also find odds on the All-Star Game MVP, Slam Dunk Contest and Rising Stars Challenge ahead of a busy weekend in Salt Lake City.

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds

  • Team Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton) -120
  • Team Rooks (Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr) +150
  • Team Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Alex, Thanasis) +500

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Stats

Previous winners since 2013:

  • 2022 – Team Cavs (Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen)
  • 2021 – Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)
  • 2020 – Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
  • 2019 – Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
  • 2018 – Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets)
  • 2017 – Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks)
  • 2016 – Karl Anthony-Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • 2015 – Patrick Beverley (Houston Rockets)
  • 2014 – Damian Lillard, Trey Burke (Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz)
  • 2013 – Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Prediction

The favorites to win this year’s Skills Challenge is Team Jazz, complied of Utah trio Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton.

In 2022, Team Cavs took home the crown and defeated Team Rooks (Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey, Scottie Barnes) in the final round.

Team Antetokounmpos also took part in the challenge last year but once again are heavy underdogs – there is plenty of value in this selection, but the shooting round may prove to be a banana peel.

Team Rooks is complied of three of the most skilled and technically gifted players from the 2022 draft class and is our best bet to take home the Skills Challenge crown in Utah.

Our Prediction – Team Rooks to win the Skills Challenge @ +150

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
GettyImages 1239911404 e1657204289777
NBA

LATEST NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds, Stats And Prediction

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
giannis antetokounmpo lebron james 4871359
NBA
NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds, Stats And Prediction
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h

Ahead of Sunday’s NBA All-Star game in Utah, we’re taking a look at the odds to win All-Star MVP as well as stats from over the years and our prediction….

Randle
NBA
Julius Randle To Replace Anfernee Simons In The Three-Point Contest
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will participate in the 3-point contest on Saturday in Salt Lake City, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.    New York Knicks All-Star Julius…

LeBron Breaking Record Thunder
NBA
LeBron James Speaks Publically About Jazz-Lakers Trade Deal
Author image Kyle Curran  •  23h
jokic mvp 061121
NBA
NBA media predicts Nikola Jokic to win 3rd consecutive MVP
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 16 2023
1434578229.0
NBA
Boston Celtics announce Joe Mazzulla as permanent head coach
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 16 2023
Jayson Tatum 1
NBA
Jayson Tatum enters All-Star break as NBA’s leading points scorer
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 16 2023
Arrow to top