NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Odds, Rosters And Prediction

NBA All-Star weekend kicks-off with the Rising Stars Challenge and you can find the best odds, stats and predictions here as the league’s best young talents go head-to-head.

The Rising Stars Challenge includes rookie and sophomore NBA players as well as NBA G League Ignite players selected by NBA assistant coaches and the league office.

28 players are selected to play in the game: 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four of the best G League Ignite talents who will be coached by members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

You can also check out odds for the All-Star Game MVP, Slam Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge.

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Odds

Team Deron @ +170

Team Pau @ +170

Team Joakim @ +330

Team Jason @ +500

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Rosters

Team Deron Williams:

G: Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks), Bones Hyland (Los Angeles Clippers)

F: Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

C: Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Team Pau Gasol:

G: Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers)

F: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Team Joakim Noah:

G: Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

F: Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jabari Smith Jr (Houston Rockets), Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)

Team Jason Terry:

G: Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers), Scotty Pippen Jr (South Bay Lakers)

F: Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr (Memphis Hustle), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Prediction

Team Pau is by far the strongest roster on paper. With current Rookie of the Year frontrunners Paolo Banchero and Bennedict Mathurin alongside last year’s Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, they’re favorites for good reason.

Talents such as Jose Alvarado, Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray will also suit up for Team Pau on Friday night as they take on Team Deron at 7pm EST.

Our Prediction – Team Pau to win the Rising Stars Challenge @ +170

