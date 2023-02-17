NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds, Stats And Prediction

Ahead of Sunday’s NBA All-Star game in Utah, we’re taking a look at the odds to win All-Star MVP as well as stats from over the years and our prediction.

This Sunday, the 72nd NBA All-Star game will tip-off at 6:30pm EST – an hour after the All-Star draft which takes place at 5:30pm live on TNT.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain their respective sides and take turns drafting from the pool of players selected by the fans, coaches and media.

NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

According to NBA sportsbooks, captains Giannis Antetkounmpo and LeBron James are the leading candidates to win All-Star Game MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ +400

LeBron James @ +400

Luka Doncic @ +800

Joel Embiid @ +800

Damian Lillard @ +800

Jayson Tatum @ +1000

Kyrie Irving @ +1000

Nikola Jokic @ +1200

Ja Morant @ +1200

Donovan Mitchell @ +1400

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander @ +2000

Lauri Markkanen @ +2000

Giannis is at risk of missing the All-Star game after suffering a wrist injury in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Joel Embiid is also unsure on whether he will play this weekend, telling reporters on Wednesday he isn’t healthy and should be listening to his doctor’s advice and sit out for two weeks.

NBA All-Star Game MVP Stats

Previous winners since 2013:

2022 – Steph Curry | 50 pts, 16 3pm

2021 – Giannis Antetokounmpo | 35 pts, 16-16 FG

2020 – Kawhi Leonard | 30 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast

2019 – Kevin Durant | 31 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast

2018 – LeBron James | 29 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast

2017 – Anthony Davis | 52 pts, 10 reb

2016 – Russell Westbrook | 31 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 5 stl

2015 – Russell Westbrook | 41 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl

2014 – Kyrie Irving | 31 pts, 14 ast, 5 reb

2013 – Chris Paul | 20 pts, 15 ast, 4 stl

Eastern Conference All-Star Roster

Starters: Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid

Reserves: Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam

Injured: Kevin Durant

Western Conference All-Star Roster

Starters: Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Jokic

Reserves: Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr, Damian Lillard, Domantas Sabonis

Injured: Steph Curry, Zion Williamson

NBA All-Star Game MVP Prediction

Jayson Tatum loves an exhibition game. At Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver pro-am game in August 2022, the 24-year-old had 20 points and five threes in the second quarter before the game was terminated due to condensation on the court.

The four-time All-Star is also competing in the three-point contest and it could turn out to be a very enjoyable weekend for the Boston Celtics forward in Utah.

If the threes are falling early doors, expect Tatum to empty the clip and look to become the first Celtic to win All-Star MVP since Larry Bird in 1982.

Our prediction – Jayson Tatum to win All-Star Game MVP @ +1000

