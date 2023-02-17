NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds, Stats And Prediction

Ahead of Sunday’s NBA All-Star game in Utah, we’re taking a look at the odds to win All-Star MVP as well as stats from over the years and our prediction.
This Sunday, the 72nd NBA All-Star game will tip-off at 6:30pm EST – an hour after the All-Star draft which takes place at 5:30pm live on TNT.
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain their respective sides and take turns drafting from the pool of players selected by the fans, coaches and media.
NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds
According to NBA sportsbooks, captains Giannis Antetkounmpo and LeBron James are the leading candidates to win All-Star Game MVP.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo @ +400
- LeBron James @ +400
- Luka Doncic @ +800
- Joel Embiid @ +800
- Damian Lillard @ +800
- Jayson Tatum @ +1000
- Kyrie Irving @ +1000
- Nikola Jokic @ +1200
- Ja Morant @ +1200
- Donovan Mitchell @ +1400
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander @ +2000
- Lauri Markkanen @ +2000
Giannis is at risk of missing the All-Star game after suffering a wrist injury in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
Joel Embiid is also unsure on whether he will play this weekend, telling reporters on Wednesday he isn’t healthy and should be listening to his doctor’s advice and sit out for two weeks.
NBA All-Star Game MVP Stats
Previous winners since 2013:
- 2022 – Steph Curry | 50 pts, 16 3pm
- 2021 – Giannis Antetokounmpo | 35 pts, 16-16 FG
- 2020 – Kawhi Leonard | 30 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast
- 2019 – Kevin Durant | 31 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast
- 2018 – LeBron James | 29 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast
- 2017 – Anthony Davis | 52 pts, 10 reb
- 2016 – Russell Westbrook | 31 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 5 stl
- 2015 – Russell Westbrook | 41 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl
- 2014 – Kyrie Irving | 31 pts, 14 ast, 5 reb
- 2013 – Chris Paul | 20 pts, 15 ast, 4 stl
Eastern Conference All-Star Roster
Starters: Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid
Reserves: Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam
Injured: Kevin Durant
Western Conference All-Star Roster
Starters: Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Jokic
Reserves: Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr, Damian Lillard, Domantas Sabonis
Injured: Steph Curry, Zion Williamson
NBA All-Star Game MVP Prediction
Jayson Tatum loves an exhibition game. At Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver pro-am game in August 2022, the 24-year-old had 20 points and five threes in the second quarter before the game was terminated due to condensation on the court.
The four-time All-Star is also competing in the three-point contest and it could turn out to be a very enjoyable weekend for the Boston Celtics forward in Utah.
If the threes are falling early doors, expect Tatum to empty the clip and look to become the first Celtic to win All-Star MVP since Larry Bird in 1982.
Our prediction – Jayson Tatum to win All-Star Game MVP @ +1000
