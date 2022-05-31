Nations League 2022-23 Outright Winner Odds: France Odds on to Retain Title

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022-23 Nations League kicks off this week, and we have put together a comprehensive preview of the latest odds and who among the favourites have the best chance of winning the third edition of this tournament.

Latest Nations League Outright Winner Odds at bet365

Les Bleus Favourites for Second Successive Title

While the excitement is mounting for the World Cup in November, international sides can start preparing with the return of the Nations League, with the all-important decider scheduled for next summer in June 2023.

A place in the Euro 2024 playoffs is the reward for topping the lower leagues but it is League A, housing Europe’s main contenders, who will battle it out for the overall title.

Last year’s final saw an enthralling tie between world champions France and Luis Enrique’s up-and-coming Spain side, with the former running out eventual winners after recovering from a goal down to win 2-1 in the San Siro.

France manager Didier Deschamps will be vying for a third international title as manager this time out, and the French are as short as 3/1 to retain their title with their abundant squad possessing world-class talent in every single position.

We think last year’s finalists Spain present fantastic value at 6/1 – they were incredibly unlucky to crash out of the Euros at the semi-final stage having dominated Italy, while they will have felt hard done by in last year’s Nations League final after controlling most of the game against the world champions.

Their youthful side will only get better with age, and getting to the latter stages of the Nations League would provide a huge boost going into the World Cup in the winter.

However, we think England present fantastic value at 8/1. The Three Lions were agonisingly close to winning last year’s Euro final after falling at the last hurdle against Italy on penalties.

Gareth Southgate’s men face a tricky group with Germany, Italy and Hungary, but should they prevail and make it to the last four, England’s youthful side will be hungry for success wherever they can claim it.

Looking to start our #NationsLeague campaign strong 👊 — England (@England) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, last year’s semi-finalists Belgium are always feared but haven’t ever quite found enough to reach a major final in recent years – they are certainly an interesting bet at 6/1.

Elsewhere, Portgual, Germany and the Netherlands are always dangerous and present tricky fixtures for any side. Germany and Portugal suffered less than favourable runs in the Euro, with both crashing out in the round of 16, while the Netherlands also failed to make it into the quarter-finals.

Who Will Win the Nations League?

Below you will find the implied probability based on the latest odds from Tebwin.

Nations League Winner Implied Probability France 25% Spain 14.3% Belgium 14.3% Italy 11.1% England 11.1% Portugal 10% Netherlands 9.1% Germany 9.1% Denmark 5.9%

